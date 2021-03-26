MSHSL state gymnastics: Winona/Cotter's Chloe Hughes, Natayla Franz ready for state meet

A little over a year ago, Winona Senior High gymnast Chloe Hughes stepped onto a state-meet podium for the first time.
Now a senior entering her fourth and final appearance at the MSHSL Class A state meet — which begins at 6 p.m. Friday at Champlin Park High School — Hughes won’t be stepping back onto a podium this time around. The same goes for Winona sophomore Natalya Franz, the Winhawks’ other individual qualifier.
But that’s not their fault. Due to COVID-19 protocols, an awards ceremony won’t be held after the meet concludes. So, no podium.
Instead, once everyone has competed, the gymnasts will simply stick around long enough to hear the results. Then they’ll go home. Even place-winners will leave the meet empty handed, at least at first.
“They’ll mail us a medal (if they win),” Winona coach Brittney Steine said.
Hughes and Franz are both hoping to be recipients of that special delivery.
For Hughes, this weekend’s competition comes just days after an admittedly disappointing Section 1A meet performance on March 20. Needing to finish among the top three in the section to qualify for the state all-around competition, a fall during her beam routine brought her overall score down to fifth place.
And to complicate matters further, that fall wasn’t the end of the meet for Hughes. It was the halfway point of the sectional meet. There was still work to be done, and only a short time in which to recover.
Unsurprisingly, Hughes rose to the occasion.
“That was only her second event of the day (out of four), so she had two choices,” Steine said. “She could have carried it with her and let it affect her, or she could have moved on from it. And I think she did carry that with her to floor, but she used it as a motivating factor to really hit her performance. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anybody go as high on their tumbling as she did on her floor routine.”
Hughes went on to record a season-best 9.6 on floor, one of three events for which she qualified at sections. Hughes will also compete in bars on Friday, as well as vault, for which she is the defending state runner-up.
Looking ahead to her final run at state, in what has been by far the strangest season of her decorated career, Hughes is simply focused on finishing her career on a high note.
“She has been so successful, and she puts more pressure on herself than anybody else ever could,” Steine said. “And so we’ve really focused on, ‘This is your last one. Let’s enjoy the ride, soak in the experience and just make the most of it.”
As for Franz, she’s no stranger to the state meet, either.
Like Hughes, she first qualified as an eighth-grader. And also like Hughes, she is now qualifying for her second time as a sophomore.
And her prospects for state placement are promising. Last weekend in Champlin, Franz — who will also compete in vault and beam — hit a personal-best 9.4 on bars. Only two other gymnast in Class A recorded a higher score during sectionals, according to Steine.
Franz, meanwhile, is simply thankful for the opportunity to compete.
“Well I’m super excited, but I would also say that given this whole year and how crazy it’s been, I’m more thankful for the opportunity,” Franz said. “I kind of went in just appreciating what we had, because I never knew if we were going to get shut down or anything like that. So I guess I’m just thankful for the time that we’ve had.”