MSHSL state gymnastics: Winona/Cotter's Chloe Hughes, Natayla Franz ready for state meet

Unsurprisingly, Hughes rose to the occasion.

“That was only her second event of the day (out of four), so she had two choices,” Steine said. “She could have carried it with her and let it affect her, or she could have moved on from it. And I think she did carry that with her to floor, but she used it as a motivating factor to really hit her performance. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anybody go as high on their tumbling as she did on her floor routine.”

Hughes went on to record a season-best 9.6 on floor, one of three events for which she qualified at sections. Hughes will also compete in bars on Friday, as well as vault, for which she is the defending state runner-up.

Looking ahead to her final run at state, in what has been by far the strangest season of her decorated career, Hughes is simply focused on finishing her career on a high note.

“She has been so successful, and she puts more pressure on herself than anybody else ever could,” Steine said. “And so we’ve really focused on, ‘This is your last one. Let’s enjoy the ride, soak in the experience and just make the most of it.”

As for Franz, she’s no stranger to the state meet, either.