MSHSL state boys basketball: Caledonia stopped by Waseca in title game

Coach Brad King and the third-ranked Caledonia High School boys basketball team had everything they could have asked for: Tie game. One minute left and the ball in their hands with a Class AA state title hanging in the balance.
But then just like that, it was snatched away.
While trying to hold for the last shot, the Warriors committed their 20th turnover of the night with 37 seconds left giving the ball back to top-ranked Waseca, which was prepared to take advantage.
Ryan Dufault dribbled past three Caledonia defenders before lifting up and drilling a 12-foot baseline jumper to give the Blue Jays a two-point lead with 2.4 seconds left.
Jackson Koepke’s ensuing 30-foot jumper went off the backboard and the rim at the buzzer, crowning Waseca as this year’s state champion with a 51-49 victory Saturday afternoon at the Target Center.
It was the third time the Warriors — whose only state title came in 1997 — finished runner up (2015, 2018).
“We thought we forced a really tough shot, one we forced all year long,” Caledonia coach Brad King said. “Unfortunately, somebody had to lose the game and it happened to be us.”
Dufault’s jumper snapped a 3:16 scoring drought for the Blue Jays (23-1), who led 49-43 with 3:18 remaining, before a 6-0 Caledonia run that was capped off by a Sam Privet bucket, tied it with 1:37 left on the clock.
After a pair of missed free throws from Waseca — which went 0-for-3 at the line in the final two minutes — Caledonia (23-2) had the ball with a minute left. In an effort to kill the clock, the Warriors came out of the timeout running a dribble handoff at the top of the key. Koepke took the ball and appeared to have an opening to attack the rim, but with close to 40 seconds left, Koepke pulled it out before losing possession.
“It’s difficult at that point in the game when you are trying to do things a little bit differently,” King said. “Then there was a lot of contact going on at the same time, so it’s just one of those things where we had different opportunities over the course of the game to do things maybe better too.
The St. Thomas commit ended up scoring Waseca’s final eight points after Caledonia took a 43-42 lead with 7:51 left. He was spectacular throughout the night, finishing with a team-high 23 points to go along with five steals and five rebounds. He was the only member of the Blue Jays' three-headed monsters to finish in double figures.
The Warriors held 6-foot-9 North Dakota State commit Andrew Morgan to just nine points — 11 below his season average — and also shut down Minnesota State-Mankato commit Kyreese Willingham to just four points. Morgan is one of five finalist for Minnesota Mr. Basketball.
“Their ball screens are hard to defend because you get caught and he gains an advantage,” said King, whose team had a 21-game winning streak snapped. “Once he gains that advantage, he is hard to get back in front of. Again, you can’t shut down three guys. You have to give up something in other places.
“I thought the guys did a great job of executing the game plan the whole game. We kept digging ourselves out of holes. A couple of bounces just didn’t go our way at the end.”
Austin Klug did his best to match Dufault every step of the way.
Klug utilized his strength and length, hitting tough mid-range jumpers throughout the night.
He helped the Warriors claw out of a 19-9 first half hole, scoring 12 of Caledonia’s first 14 points, as well as eight of their final 10 on his way to a game-high 25 points on 8-for-15 shooting, while also collecting nine boards.
“Austin stepped up,” King said. “He was hitting shots, doing a good job of taking care of the ball and stuff. We just needed one more possession, no doubt about it.”
Klug was the only Warrior to finish in double figures. Sam Privet added seven, while Casey Schultz, Andrew Kunelius and Koepke each finished with five. Schultz had 12 rebounds and two blocks as well.
But for a team that lost junior standout Eli King for the season due to a knee injury in the first practice of the season, the Warriors can hang their head up high.
“I told them afterwards, I’ve never seen a better group of guys exemplify team like this group has,” King said. “They set a standard that will be very hard for other teams to accomplish.”
