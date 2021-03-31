MSHSL state boys basketball: Caledonia rolls past St. Croix Prep in Class AA quarterfinal

If that sounds familiar, it’s because the Warriors (22-1) led No. 4 Stewartville by the same halftime margin during last week’s Section 1AA title game. Caledonia, of course, went on to beat the Tigers by 17 after leading by as many as 26.

The Warriors outdid themselves against St. Croix Prep.

After enduring 18 minutes of relentless, physical defense, the Lions (20-2) simply ran out of gas down the stretch, and the scoreboard reflected as much.

“I think anybody that shoots the basketball knows it’s a lot harder when your legs are tired,” Caledonia coach Brad King said. “Our guys, again, did a good job making them move the ball around, make a lot of cuts and stuff. And when that happens, you hope then that they’re a little more tired in the second half than we are. I think that worked for us tonight.”

Just like they did against Stewartville, the Warriors came out firing in the second half at their opponent’s expense.

Senior guard Addison Metcalf, who led St. Croix Prep with 20 points, hit the first bucket of the final period to make it a nine-point game. That was the last time the Lions trailed by single digits.