MSHSL state boys basketball: Caledonia pounds St. Croix Prep in Class AA quarterfinal
CALEDONIA 81, ST. CROIX PREP 52

MSHSL state boys basketball: Caledonia pounds St. Croix Prep in Class AA quarterfinal

ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Caledonia High School boys basketball team is headed to the MSHSL Class AA state semifinals after beating St. Croix Prep 81-52 at Rochester Mayo on Wednesday.

The third-ranked Warriors (22-1) won their 20th straight game and will play second-ranked Minneapolis North (15-1) in a 2 p.m. semifinal at the Target Center on April 7.

Sam Privet mug

Privet

Junior Jackson Koepke scored a team-high 22 points, and senior Sam Privet added 21 in the quarterfinal victory.

Senior Austin Klug made just one 3-pointer but scored 17 points for the Warriors, who also received an 11-point performance from senior Casey Schultz.

The Lions (20-2) were led by Addison Metcalf's 20 points but trailed 40-29 after one half and were buried by a 17-2 second-half run that Caledonia used to push its lead to 30.

