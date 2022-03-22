MSHSL state basketball: Caledonia boys face Perham in Class AA quarterfinal

The relief and excitement had finally passed, and the Caledonia High School boys basketball team’s bus ride home from Rochester started to quiet down.

No one on that bus had been part of anything like they’d just experienced in an MSHSL Section 1AA section final against Plainview-Elgin-Millville, but just about everyone understood the challenge that was suddenly before them.

The three overtimes it took to beat the Bulldogs 72-61 on Thursday were exhausting but worth it for a team that finished last season as state runner-up. The Warriors (27-1) battled all season for another chance to win a Class AA title and had secured it in memorable fashion with an 11-0 run through the third OT.

“We’re lucky we have (a tournament) to get ready for,” a happy Brad King said after a team practice and dinner on Monday. “It doesn’t matter how many overtimes it takes. If we win, the bus ride home is fun.”

King’s team hopes it has three enjoyable bus rides into its hometown remaining as it prepares to put a 10-game winning streak on the line against Perham (18-10) Tuesday night at the Target Center. The second-seeded Warriors and unseeded Yellowjackets tip off their state quarterfinal at 6 p.m.

After conquering the unfamiliar territory of a triple-overtime game, Caledonia makes its seventh MSHSL state tournament appearance since 2014 and third in a row.

A victory Tuesday puts the Warriors in a semifinal against either third-seeded Annandale (28-2) or unseeded Pequot Lakes (24-6) in an 8 p.m. Friday semifinal at Williams Arena. The Class AA championship game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Williams Arena.

King expects Perham to try and limit possessions to keep the quarterfinal close, and Caledonia will counter by trying to push the pace.

The Warriors have succeeded against similar attempts the past two games with a 55-53 win over Lewiston-Altura preceding the win over P-E-M. Caledonia averaged more than 80 points per game over its previous five.

Perham beat Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 54-40 on Friday to win the Section 8AA title and has held nine opponents to 40 points or fewer this season.

Junior Soren Anderson, a 6-foot-4 forward, and junior Micah Thompson, a 6-5 guard, are the Yellowjackets' top scorers at 18.6 and 15.1 points per game, respectively.

"They have a certain style they like to play," King said of the Yellowjackets. "They're not looking for a high scoring affair. In their section final, which we have tape on, they held the ball for the first 1 minute, 38 (seconds) before they shot it.

"I don't know if we've ever had the ball for a minute, 38."

Senior Eli King, who took over the end of the P-E-M game — especially in regulation — will be the catalyst to anything the Warriors do. The Iowa State University commit averages a team-high 19.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4.3 steals per game.

He scored 30 points and had 13 rebounds against the Bulldogs, scoring seven points in the final 15.7 seconds. His basket with 2.7 seconds on the clock forced overtime.

"We were cutting into the (P-E-M) lead the whole second half," said Eli King, whose team trailed by as many as 15 points. "We got some turnovers and easy baskets.

"At the end, we got a really big turnover (a King steak and hoop), and they missed one of two free throws before we tied it up. The whole second part of the second half, I was really trying to insert myself (into the action) the whole time."

Eli King, a finalist for Minnesota's Mr. Basketball award, had eight points at halftime and 22 after it to give himself a chance to end his career in the state tournament. A knee injury kept him off the court when the Warriors advanced to the title game a year ago.

He said the key to getting a win over Perham is pretty clear after Caledonia fell behind against the Bulldogs.

"It's going to be fun playing up there, but we know we have to be locked in from the start," Eli King said. "We have to play better at the start.

"We have to stay focused (on defense), try to make them take tough shots and contested shots. Then, you have to get defensive rebounds when you get the opportunity or they take more time off the clock."

Something the Warriors have had going for them all season is balance, even with a Division I player on the roster.

Senior Jackson Koepke averages 15.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, and senior Ja'Shon Simpson adds 11.1 points and 4.1 rebounds. Seniors Than Meiners and Chris Pieper add 6.7 and 6.6 points per game, respectively.

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0