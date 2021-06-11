MSHSL softball: Steffes was poised to succeed

AUSTIN — Deep down, they all knew.
“I had seen it in practice,” Winona Senior High School softball coach Mitch Grossell said. “It’s hard to even get somebody to catch her because her ball moves so much.”
Makayla Steffes also knew, at least on some level. She knew there was a decent chance that she’d take over as the Winhawks’ ace at some point this season.
Lucky for the Section 1AAA champion Winhawks (19-5), who beat Kasson-Mantorville 12-2 for the title in Austin on Thursday, she has. And then some.
“I’d say after a couple of weeks she started to become the main pitcher. She just started hitting all of her spots, any day, any time,” said Macy McNally, Steffes’s sophomore classmate and catcher. “That’s when we realized it was going to be her pitching.”
The rest is history, really.
Though Steffes has pitched in every game for the Winhawks, Winona began its season with a three-player staff in place, with Steffes joined by sophomore Ava Hamsund and junior Jada Klungvedt. To this point, Hamsund and Klungvedt have combined for 31⅓ innings pitched.
But the other 114⅔ innings have belonged to Steffes, who has started every game for Winona, which plays a state quarterfinal game against an undetermined opponent at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Mankato, since May 6.
It’s easy to understand why when you look at her numbers.
Her 15-3 record is impressive enough before considering her 1.22 ERA. She’s also averaging well over a strikeout per inning (1.32), with 151 on the season against just 23 walks.
During Thursday’s win over Kasson-Mantorville, Steffes exhibited the peak of her powers in the third inning — her best of the game — by striking out the side on 12 pitches, with fierce fastballs punctuating each at-bat.
“We knew that probably two or three runs was probably the max that she’s going to give up ever,” K-M coach Paul Mann said.
“She throws pretty hard for a small girl,” Grossell said. “She brings the heat, and when she gets her changeup over, she’s almost unhittable, because you can’t sit on either one.”
Grossell, again, had a hunch that Steffes could become his ace, even as a sophomore. But he didn’t know for sure, hence the three-player rotation to begin the year.
After a few weeks, things became clearer.
“You never really know what you’re going to get out of them until you get them on the field to see, especially since we missed a year last year,” Grossell said. “But she works so darn hard that it was inevitable that she was going to succeed. I mean, if you put all of the effort that she puts in, during the offseason and during the season, it’s inevitable that she’s going to be good.”
It’s also inevitable for any pitcher, especially a young pitcher, to feel confident behind the kind of offense Winona provides.
The Winhawks are among the best offensive teams in the state, averaging 9.3 runs per game behind stacked lineup of capable bats. In all, 11 Winhawks are batting .304 or better. There’s nowhere to hide in their lineup.
And that fuels Steffes, who sports a sizeable .524 batting average of her own.
“For me as a pitcher, I can count on my offense to back me up no matter what. Every inning, every game. All the time,” she said. “It helps me relax and be calm because I know my team has my back.
“They support me no matter what, on and off the field, no matter what I do.”
On the field, the Winhawks are hoping to reclaim their first state championship since 2017. To accomplish that, they’ll need three things:
Solid defense. Reliable hitting.
And Steffes in the circle.
“I feel ready,” she said “There were some nerves for me in the beginning of the season, but I just always know that my team has my back. And as the season went on, I started feeling more comfortable in the circle, and with that comfort I pitch better.”