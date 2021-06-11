MSHSL softball: Steffes was poised to succeed

It’s easy to understand why when you look at her numbers.

Her 15-3 record is impressive enough before considering her 1.22 ERA. She’s also averaging well over a strikeout per inning (1.32), with 151 on the season against just 23 walks.

During Thursday’s win over Kasson-Mantorville, Steffes exhibited the peak of her powers in the third inning — her best of the game — by striking out the side on 12 pitches, with fierce fastballs punctuating each at-bat.

“We knew that probably two or three runs was probably the max that she’s going to give up ever,” K-M coach Paul Mann said.

“She throws pretty hard for a small girl,” Grossell said. “She brings the heat, and when she gets her changeup over, she’s almost unhittable, because you can’t sit on either one.”

Grossell, again, had a hunch that Steffes could become his ace, even as a sophomore. But he didn’t know for sure, hence the three-player rotation to begin the year.

After a few weeks, things became clearer.