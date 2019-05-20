The Cotter softball team kicked off the postseason in style on Monday.
Isabel Northrop tossed a no-hitter while Hailey Biesanz delivered a walk-off single to help the top-seeded Ramblers escape the upset-minded Lake City Tigers 1-0 to open up the Section 1AA softball tournament on Monday night.
To say Northrop was in the zone was an understatement.
The senior right-hander retired the first 18 hitters in order taking a perfect game into the seventh inning, but that’s when it got a little too interesting for Cotter.
Northrop walked leadoff hitter Jamee Norland in the seventh, and Norland stole second to give Lake City the potential go-ahead run at second base with nobody out. After Northrop retired the next hitter, it senior catcher Britney Meier who delivered like she has so many other times throughout her career.
She noticed Norland had a large secondary lead and fired the ball down to second, where Jordan Rubie made a nice catch on the third-base side of the bag to pick off Norland, eliminating the threat.
“It was a big-time play,” Pat Bowlin said. “It sure made the bottom of the seventh a little easier for us. If you are down 1-0 there as a hitter, there is a lot more pressure.”
Abree Dieterman led off the Cotter seventh with a double off the bottom of the fence, and advanced to third on a sac bunt by Meier. Lake City issued intentional walks to Megan Morgan and Tiegan Mancuso to load the bases for Biesanz, who delivered a line drive back up the middle to collect her second hit of the night and make sure the Ramblers would live to fight on another day.
“Single elimination is a scary game,” Bowlin said. “And we are just happy to be moving on. I give Lake City a ton of credit. They played a terrific game.”
Northrop’s final line was 13 strikeouts, two walks, and no hits in seven shutout innings, but for six-plus innings Lake City starter Ashley Thieren matched Northrop pitch-for-pitch. She allowed just four hits and three walks in 6⅓ innings finding success by mixing up locations.
“She did a real good job of hitting the corners,” Bowlin said. “The one thing I kept hoping for was that she would make a mistake in the middle of the plate and she really never did ... We only had two hits through the first six innings and didn’t have many opportunities throughout.”
The Ramblers will now host No. 4 seed St. Charles at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Cotter won the only matchup 5-0 on May 2. But with this tournament, Bowlin and company know anything can happen. They feel especially grateful to have the chance to be playing the Saints.
“You just never know,” Bowlin said. “Today was a real heart-starter...We are just grateful to be moving on. You never know in this game, but to be in tied game in the seventh inning and then for them to have a runner on second with nobody out. That was a real (heart-)pounder of a finish.”
