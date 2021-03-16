MSHSL Section 1AA boys basketball: Lewiston-Altura uses second half surge to stave off upset

LEWISTON — About midway through the second half of their MSHSL Section 1AA opening round game, it became apparent to Michael VanderPlas that his Lewiston-Altura High School boys basketball team needed to switch some things up defensively.
The fifth-seeded Cardinals found themselves tied with 12th-seeded Zumbrota-Mazeppa, as the Cougars had no trouble getting into the paint where they were making close to 70 percent of their shots. In their man-to-man defense, the Cardinals simply had a hard time matching the physicality of Zumbrota. So they made the switch to a 1-3-1 and then a 3-2 zone defense.
"We just got to a point where we're like this isn't going to work for us," VanderPlas said of his team's man-to-man defense. "We don't play much zone — we've played it a handful of times all year. We just went to it. It worked for us."
The Cardinals would go on to score 19 of the game's next 23 points to seize control and hold off the upset-minded Cougars with a 57-48 victory Tuesday night in Lewiston. It was the eighth consecutive win for the Cardinals.
After a back-and-forth first 12 minutes, it looked like the Cardinals (14-5) were beginning to separate themselves after junior Thomas Menk went on a personal 7-0 run to give L-A a 26-19 lead. But the Cougars answered right back with a 7-0 run of their own thanks in part to senior Thomas Gates, who scored six of the seven points. He finished with a game-high 22 points off the bench for the Cougars (5-13).
"We were getting beat off the dribble too much and they were getting inside," junior Collin Bonow said. "They were cutting behind us, getting easy looks. We had to shut that down in the second half."
But another basket from Gates gave Zumbrota-Mazeppa a 38-35 lead with about 10 minutes left. Kyle Fredrickson then answered, splashing home a 3-pointer as part of an 11-point night to tie the game at 38 for the Cardinals.
That's when the Cardinals switched up their defense. The Cougars were able to score on the next possession to regain the lead, but that would be the last time they would find the bottom of the basket for the next seven minutes. The Cardinals did a great job on defense of sagging inside the 3-point line and packing the paint. The Cougars had no answer except for 3-pointers and contested mid-range jumpers.
"We just had to keep them out of the middle a little better," Bonow said. "It worked."
As their defense started to heat up, so did the Cardinals' offense. Collin Bonow led the way with 15 points, while Menk finished with 14. But it was Jerry Hines that provided the spark with the senior going 4-for-4 from beyond the arc on his way to 14 points — eight of which came during the Cardinals' 19-4 run.
"We started playing smarter on offense," VanderPlas said. "Better movement, taking care of the ball, better shot selection. And Jerry Hines went off and that was huge for us to build that lead."
In fact, Hines, Menk, Bonow accounted for 18 of the Cardinals' final 19 points.
"Attacking the basket and kicking it out for the open 3s," Bonow said. "That's our thing."
The win sets up another date with Three Rivers Conference foe and fourth-seeded P-E-M, which defeated Rochester Lourdes 65-44 on Tuesday. The Bulldogs swept both regular season contests by an average of 18 points.
"We know them very well and they know us very well," VanderPlas said. "They are another team that does well in getting to the basket. They have some really good attackers on their team.
... We believe we can beat them."