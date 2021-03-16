MSHSL Section 1AA boys basketball: Lewiston-Altura uses second half surge to stave off upset

"We were getting beat off the dribble too much and they were getting inside," junior Collin Bonow said. "They were cutting behind us, getting easy looks. We had to shut that down in the second half."

But another basket from Gates gave Zumbrota-Mazeppa a 38-35 lead with about 10 minutes left. Kyle Fredrickson then answered, splashing home a 3-pointer as part of an 11-point night to tie the game at 38 for the Cardinals.

That's when the Cardinals switched up their defense. The Cougars were able to score on the next possession to regain the lead, but that would be the last time they would find the bottom of the basket for the next seven minutes. The Cardinals did a great job on defense of sagging inside the 3-point line and packing the paint. The Cougars had no answer except for 3-pointers and contested mid-range jumpers.

"We just had to keep them out of the middle a little better," Bonow said. "It worked."

As their defense started to heat up, so did the Cardinals' offense. Collin Bonow led the way with 15 points, while Menk finished with 14. But it was Jerry Hines that provided the spark with the senior going 4-for-4 from beyond the arc on his way to 14 points — eight of which came during the Cardinals' 19-4 run.