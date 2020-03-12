MSHSL says boys and girls state tournaments are still on

The MSHSL is actively monitoring the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) situation in the United States and here in Minnesota. The situation is rapidly evolving, and we are relying on the most current information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health to direct our decisions and actions.

At this time, MDH is not recommending the cancellation of events or extra-curricular activities. Current information on Coronavirus impact in Minnesota can be found at: https://www.health.state.mn.us/.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The MSHSL is also in consistent communication with the management of the venues in which our Winter State Tournaments are held (University of Minnesota, Target Center, Bloomington Jefferson, Concordia University, etc.) regarding our tournaments. Together, we remain responsive to the recommendations and requirements from the CDC and MDH.

At this time, there are no specific requirements for our events or these venues.

Additionally, the MSHSL continues to monitor ways in which spring activities may be impacted over the next months. We are actively planning for these impacts and will share more information when it becomes available.

Recommendations from the CDC and MDH remain consistent with those that support good community health and are prevalent in member schools and across the state. Most importantly, symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. If you are suffering from these symptoms contact your healthcare provider and avoid contact with others including at school activities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0