MSHSL roundup: Winona boys, Cotter girls, L-A/R-P boys cross country teams qualify for state

FARIBAULT, Minn. — The Winona Senior High School boys cross country team became a state qualifier on Thursday by winning the Section 1AA meet at North Alexander Park in Faribault, Minn.

The Winhawks ran to a team score of 77 that was better than the rest of the 11-team field and held off second-place Albert Lea (88) by 11 points.

Junior Myles Rasmussen led Winona with an eighth-place finish and time of 17 minutes, 40.3 seconds. Seventh-grader Phineas Van Fossen followed (13th, 18:01.9), and freshman Leo Lohnes (15th, 18:04.6) gave the Winhawks three of the top 15 runners.

Senior Brenden Full (20th, 18:17.2) and junior Jared Loos (21st, 18:23) rounded out Winona’s scoring runners.

Winona has qualified for the state meet, which will be held Nov. 6 at St. Olaf College, 16 times, and this is the first trip the team will make since 2017. The Winhawks won championships in 1982 and 1987 and placed 15th in their most recent qualifying performance.

Winona’s girls placed sixth out of 11 teams with a score of 132. The Winhawks were led by junior Olivia Becker, who grabbed the last state qualifying spot for an individual with a seventh-place finish and time of 20:30.4.

Eighth-grader Kiley Pollock (12th, 21:01.9), eighth-grader Lani Schul (24th, 21:36.5), freshman Ruby Kiesel (43rd, 22:32.2) and freshman Alexis Urbick (46th, 22:42.7) also scored for the Winhawks.

Section 1A

ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Cotter girls and Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson boys are team state qualifiers after strong performances at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.

The Ramblers placed second and were paced by individual champion Sonja Semling. The freshman beat the rest of the field with a time of 20:01.3, and freshman teammate Hazel Freyre wasn’t far behind with a third-place finish and time of 20:27.8.

Cotter’s team score of 90 was only beaten by Lake City’s 88.

Macey Piechowski (26th, 22:15.8), Kyra Kotsmith (28th, 22;19.2) and Audrey England (38th, 22:47.6) also contributed scoring runs for the Ramblers, who will make their eighth state appearance and first since a third-place showing in 2018.

The L-A/R-P boys posted a score of 66, which beat runner-up Rochester Lourdes by four.

Tyler Rislov was the overall runner-up and completed the course in 16:57, finishing behind Lourdes’ Kevin Turlington (16:50.8).

Nathan Renier (11th, 17:39.6), Jack Archibold (13th, 17:47), Dylan Rossow (20th, 18:11.1) and Stefan Jones (25th, 18:33.6) also contributed to the winning score for L-A/R-P, which placed 15th as a state qualifier in 2019.

Cotter sophomore John Fritts qualified for state individually with a seventh-place run and time of 17:19.8.

VOLLEYBALL

Section 1A

Rushford-Peterson 3, Grand Meadow 2

GRAND MEADOW — The ninth-seeded Trojans dropped the first set but bounced back for a 21-25, 25-19, 25-16, 12-25, 15-9 victory.

Rushford-Peterson (16-11), which snapped a three-game skid, will play top-seeded Bethlehem Academy at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Section 1AA

Chatfield 3, Cotter 1

CHATFIELD — The 11th-seeded Ramblers had their season ended with a 25-17, 25-22, 16-25, 25-13 loss.

Pine Island 3, Lewiston-Altura 2

LEWISTON — The eighth-seeded Cardinals fell 15-25, 25-21, 16-25, 26-24, 15-12.

