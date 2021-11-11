MSHSL playoff football: R-P players call the shots in undefeated season

This fall the Rushford-Peterson football team has awoken a slumbering giant, returning to state for the first time since 2016 and aiming to win the school’s first title since it won three in the span of five years between 2002 and 2006.

An undeniable key to the team’s success has been a crop of 11 seniors, all stellar athletes that are able to make the plays necessary for the team to have an 11-0 record heading into the state quarterfinals.

However the Trojans rely on their veterans’ brains more than their brawn, as R-P’s coaching staff allows the team’s players to call their own plays.

While many high school programs allow their players to call an audible to one or two predetermined plays, Rushford-Peterson’s coaches have enough faith in the team to give them free reign.

“They trust us so much that we can go out there and do whatever we feel like is the best call in that situation,” senior linebacker and receiver Justin Ruberg said.

This is not a “Lord of the Flies” situation where the kids are running around unsupervised in a state of anarchy, though. The coaches spend the week prior to each game breaking down film with the players and running through scenarios to make sure they know how to react to every possible alignment they could face.

While most high school coaches do all of that same prep work, the difference is that those other coaches still have full control over the game plan. Although from head coach Davin Thompson’s point of view, in his player-controlled system, coaches are still calling the plays.

“They’re like having coaches on the field,” Thompson said.

On the offensive side of the ball, senior quarterback Malachi Bunke goes to the sideline before every play where typically, he will get a play from the team’s coaches. While he is there, he is free to suggest different calls based on what he is seeing on the field. Similarly, once he gets to the line of scrimmage, he has another opportunity to switch things up.

In past years, Thompson may have let a quarterback swap which side of the field they run the ball to, but the senior three-year starter gained the faith of his coach and that increased role has already paid dividends.

“That’s something he’s earned. He got us out of a couple bad calls on Friday night,” Thompson said.

It goes beyond just one player though, as the receivers and linemen tell Bunke when they are seeing to help him better know what fits each situation.

“At the quarterback position, you kind of have to know what the O-line’s doing, got to know what my wide outs are doing, obviously, and got to know what defense they’re in. I’ve got to know a lot of stuff,” Bunke said. “It’s not just me, my team is backing me up.”

On the defensive side of the ball, the team’s linemen and linebackers on each side of the center communicate each play to decide who will fill which gaps and if any player will blitz.

Thompson says that back when he was calling plays, there was nothing he liked more than when an opposing team did the same thing every down just to fit a certain scheme. That predictability made things easier to exploit.

This year’s Trojans players, without a coach’s decades of preconceived notions on what works and what does not, have been much less predictable. In fact, they enjoy the havoc they create.

“We like to line up, or twist, and go to different spots than where we’re lined up. So we’ll play with the other team a little bit,” senior lineman Carson Thompson said.

Perhaps the most important benefit to the increased roles of the Trojans players has been the corresponding increased level of commitment. Knowing that their coaches are counting on them has driven R-P’s captains to study not only their own playbook, but their opponents’ playbook as well, at a higher level than on past teams.

All that extra work off the field has led to much smarter kids on the field.

“When you can rely on yourself to make everything work smoothly, you really pay more attention than having them feed you stuff and just doing what they say,” senior lineman Logan Skalet said.

All of that preparation will come to a head on Friday at 7 p.m., when the 11-0 Trojans will travel to Crown College in St. Bonifacius to take on Section 4 champion Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (8-3) in the state semifinals.

It will be a matchup between an immovable object and an unstoppable force, as the Jaguars’ high-powered offense matches up against Rushford-Peterson’s lights out defense. Throughout the playoffs, the Jaguars have scored 40.8 points per game while the Trojans defense has allowed just 6.7, including a shutout in the section finals last Friday.

All week Davin Thompson has been focusing on his players’ mentality, making sure they know that the sky is not falling even if B-B-E scores a few times, because their offense is not afraid of shootouts either.

“Having a smart team is really fun, but they want to be perfect, so when it’s not perfect, they worry a little bit,” Thompson said. “They just need to forget that play and move onto the next, because we’ve got weapons too.”

To instill that extra confidence, the Trojans coach has turned to a tried and true catch phrase of his: don’t be afraid to be a champion.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

