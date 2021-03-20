WATCH NOW: MSHSL girls basketball: Sandcork, stingy second half defense leads Cotter over Caledonia

It was a much different game than the last time the two teams played when the Ramblers raced out to a 42-13 halftime lead en route to a 71-44 victory on March 8. This one included a back-and-forth first half with offenses going in and out of cold shooting spells.

It was Caledonia (12-7) that took advantage of a nearly four-minute scoreless drought for Cotter by going on an 18-7 run to take a 20-16 advantage behind point guard Alexis Schroeder. She scored all of her game-high 13 points in the first 13 minutes.

But after a pair of free throws from Morgan, it was Sandcork that delivered five points to help the Ramblers go into the half tied at 27.

"Caledonia gave us everything they got," Bowlin said. "They decided to take Megan out of the game and others stepped up, especially Sofia Sandcork. Her driving the ball to the basket, just aggressive."

In the second half, the Ramblers emphasized ball movement and attacking the paint off the dribble. They opened the half on a 13-4 run with Sandcork accounting for the last six, thanks to three straight offensive possessions that resulted in a pair of free throws. The Ramblers never looked back, due in part because of Sandcork, who finished with 19 points and went 8-for-10 from the free-throw line.