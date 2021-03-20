WATCH NOW: MSHSL girls basketball: Sandcork, stingy second half defense leads Cotter over Caledonia

Photos: Cotter GBB vs Caledonia
Photos: Cotter GBB vs Caledonia
Photos: Cotter GBB vs Caledonia
Photos: Cotter GBB vs Caledonia
Photos: Cotter GBB vs Caledonia
Photos: Cotter GBB vs Caledonia
Photos: Cotter GBB vs Caledonia
Photos: Cotter GBB vs Caledonia
Photos: Cotter GBB vs Caledonia
Photos: Cotter GBB vs Caledonia
Photos: Cotter GBB vs Caledonia
Photos: Cotter GBB vs Caledonia
Photos: Cotter GBB vs Caledonia
Photos: Cotter GBB vs Caledonia
Pat Bowlin joked with his coaching staff before his Cotter girls basketball team's Section 1AA quarterfinal against Caledonia that he thought there was about a 20% chance that the Warriors would double-team standout junior Megan Morgan.
Turns out, he should have guessed 100%.
The sixth-seeded Warriors did everything they could to prevent Morgan from beating them, using double-teams, a box-and-one and face guarding full court against the sweet shooting lefty.
It worked, as they held the Ramblers' leading scorer to just 11 points on one made field goal after she entered the night averaging 21 points over her past three games. But what Caledonia didn't plan for was Sofia Sandcork.
Sandcork scored a game-high 19 points, and Cotter held Caledonia to just 14 second-half points, as the third-seeded Ramblers knocked off their Three Rivers Conference rival 57-41 in front of a maximum capacity crowd of 104 Saturday night at the John Nett Rec Center.
The Ramblers (15-4) now have a rematch with No. 2 Lake City in the Section 1AA semifinals 7 p.m. Tuesday night at Rochester Mayo High School. Cotter handed the Tigers their first loss since Jan. 23 with a 67-59 victory in the regular season finale on March 12.
"Heck of an effort, just a great game," Bowlin said. "We have just had an incredible season in so many respects and to get to the final four in our section is such an honor. Now we play Tuesday with a chance to get to the final. Pretty darn special."
It was a much different game than the last time the two teams played when the Ramblers raced out to a 42-13 halftime lead en route to a 71-44 victory on March 8. This one included a back-and-forth first half with offenses going in and out of cold shooting spells.
It was Caledonia (12-7) that took advantage of a nearly four-minute scoreless drought for Cotter by going on an 18-7 run to take a 20-16 advantage behind point guard Alexis Schroeder. She scored all of her game-high 13 points in the first 13 minutes.
But after a pair of free throws from Morgan, it was Sandcork that delivered five points to help the Ramblers go into the half tied at 27.
"Caledonia gave us everything they got," Bowlin said. "They decided to take Megan out of the game and others stepped up, especially Sofia Sandcork. Her driving the ball to the basket, just aggressive."
In the second half, the Ramblers emphasized ball movement and attacking the paint off the dribble. They opened the half on a 13-4 run with Sandcork accounting for the last six, thanks to three straight offensive possessions that resulted in a pair of free throws. The Ramblers never looked back, due in part because of Sandcork, who finished with 19 points and went 8-for-10 from the free-throw line.
"We all had to step up, and I think we all did," Sandcork said. "It was definitely a team win. With Megan being taken away we all had to step up. Not just me. We all did tonight."
Olivia Gardner scored eight of her 12 points in the second half, and Allyssa Williams added six assists to go along with her six points. Ellie Macal also had six points to go with her team-high 10 rebounds.
"Our team chemistry is awesome, and we have so many people that can score," Sandcork said. "When one person isn't, we know another one can step up."
But as impressive as Sandcork and the Ramblers offense was in the second half, it was the defense that made the difference. The Ramblers stifled the Warriors with their full-court pressure in the final 18 minutes and Caledonia just simply had no answer. Cotter held Caledonia to just five points in the final eight minutes. The Warriors had just one made field goal the final five minutes.
"Just an incredible defensive effort, absolutely incredible," Bowlin said. "Every time they drove, we were there. What I really liked about it was we weren't reaching in, we were playing with our bodies, our hands out. That's what we did the whole game. Stopped the drive."
The Ramblers, who have lost just twice since Jan. 21, now turn their focus to Tuesday against Lake City in what should be another good one.
"They are really talented and big, but you know what, I guarantee it will be a close game." Bowlin said.