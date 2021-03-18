MSHSL girls basketball notebook: Cotter enters postseason with wave of momentum

The impressive week helped earn the Ramblers the No. 3 seed in the Section 1AA postseason bracket. They take on 14th-seeded Triton on Thursday at the John Nett Recreation Center.

“We are very happy with the (three seed),” Bowlin said. “It’s an honor to be ranked highly by your fellow coaches in the section, that’s the best thing about being the three seed. But from a matchup standpoint, it is better for us. The two toughest teams for us to match up against are Goodhue and Stewartville.

“Thankfully, they’re both in the other bracket. But believe me, it’s still really hard. But if I had to pick two teams I’d love to avoid, it would be those two. So it worked out well.”

Another interesting element is that Caledonia was given the No. 6 seed. That means the two teams would compete in a quarterfinal on Saturday at the John Nett Rec Center if both win their openers on Thursday. It’s a matchup the Ramblers are looking forward to as there is a bit of bad blood between the two. That was evident with how their last game ended.