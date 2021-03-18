MSHSL girls basketball notebook: Cotter enters postseason with wave of momentum

Cotter girls basketball coach Pat Bowlin would be the first to tell you that he was uneasy the Sunday before the final week of the regular season.
The Ramblers had a gauntlet of a stretch, hosting Caledonia on Monday for the Three Rivers East Division title after they had just fell to the Warriors 60-52 on the Friday before. The Ramblers would then have to go on the road to face the top two teams in Section 1AA in unbeaten Stewartville on Thursday and Lake City on Friday.
But Bowlin’s concern turned into a wave of momentum for Cotter, as the Ramblers sprinted past Caledonia 71-44 for the conference title before hanging tough in a 54-50 defeat to Stewartville — where the Ramblers held a 27-20 halftime lead. It was the closest margin of victory for the Tigers (18-0) all season.
Less than 24 hours later, the Ramblers (13-4) handed Lake City its first loss in 15 games in a 67-59 victory that included junior Megan Morgan scoring a career-high 28 points on 6-for-7 shooting from beyond the arc.
“How well we played back-to-back was truly impressive,” Bowlin said. “When you play Stewartville, we pretty much had to play our starters a lot of minutes in a very intense game. And those intense games are the ones that wear you out. To come back the next night and be able to beat Lake City was incredibly impressive.”
The impressive week helped earn the Ramblers the No. 3 seed in the Section 1AA postseason bracket. They take on 14th-seeded Triton on Thursday at the John Nett Recreation Center.
“We are very happy with the (three seed),” Bowlin said. “It’s an honor to be ranked highly by your fellow coaches in the section, that’s the best thing about being the three seed. But from a matchup standpoint, it is better for us. The two toughest teams for us to match up against are Goodhue and Stewartville.
“Thankfully, they’re both in the other bracket. But believe me, it’s still really hard. But if I had to pick two teams I’d love to avoid, it would be those two. So it worked out well.”
Another interesting element is that Caledonia was given the No. 6 seed. That means the two teams would compete in a quarterfinal on Saturday at the John Nett Rec Center if both win their openers on Thursday. It’s a matchup the Ramblers are looking forward to as there is a bit of bad blood between the two. That was evident with how their last game ended.
Cotter led by more than 20 points with about three minutes left in their regular-season home finale with Morgan searching for one more bucket to reach the 1,000-point mark in front of the home crowd. Caledonia refused to let her touch the ball by doubling her for the remainder of the game.
It ruffled some feathers of the home crowd, but Bowlin admitted after that he probably shouldn’t have put Morgan back in the game. Nonetheless, it makes Saturday’s potential matchup even more intriguing.
“There’s a lot of familiarity there,” Bowlin said. “Obviously, it goes both ways. But I like that factor.”
Morgan, meanwhile, has been on a tear lately.
She reached the 1,000-point club against Stewartville and has averaged 21 points in the Ramblers’ last three games. She leads the Ramblers at 16 points per contest, shooting an impressive 57% from the floor, including 43% from beyond the arc. Her 34 3s lead the team as does her 70 free throws made with the next closest being Olivia Gardner at 19.
But Morgan is far from alone.
Fellow juniors Sofia Sandcork (10.5 ppg) and Gardner (10.4) average in double figures. Gardner also tallies an eye-popping 4.5 steals per game. Senior Ellie Macal has been solid averaging 9.5 points to go along with a team-best 5.8 rebounds a game.
“As a team they have an understanding of who can do what,” Bowlin said. “They play well together.”
Yet, the unsung hero for the Ramblers appears to be sophomore Allyssa Williams. She hit the game-winning 3-pointer against Dover-Eyota on Feb. 19 and is one of the better on-ball defenders for Cotter.
“She plays incredible defense,” Bowlin said. “We’ve been putting her the other team’s best player most of the year and she rarely gets beat. She’s a clutch shooter. ... She is playing tremendous basketball and I guess underrated for what she’s done for us.”
All in all, the Ramblers are ready for a potential postseason run.
“Our confidence is pretty high right now,” Bowlin said.
No. 15 Lewiston-Altura
The 15th-seeded Cardinals (3-15) got a tough draw as they face No. 2 Lake City in the opening round, but are coming off a 59-48 victory over section foe Kenyon-Wanamingo on Saturday.
Sierra Kreidermacher scored 23 points on five 3-pointers, while Christa Sauer added 11 points against the Knights. Sauer leads the Cardinals in scoring at 8.4 points per game.
Section 1A
No. 1 Houston
The top-seeded Hurricanes (14-0) host 16th-seeded Lyle-Pacelli to open up postseason play on Thursday after a regular season of domination. Houston had just one game — a 52-50 over Kingsland on Feb. 23 — decided by single digits. It snapped Kingsland’s 10-game win streak.
After a terrific volleyball season that included a spot on the Winona Daily News All-Area Volleyball Team, senior Emma Geiwitz has been the key cog to an offense that averages just 62 points per game and a defense that allows just 35 points per contest. Geiwitz has scored over 20 points eight times, including a 32-point outing against Lanesboro on Jan. 28. Against Randolph on Jan. 18 she recorded a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds to go along with five assists and five steals.
No. 11 Rushford-Peterson
The Trojans (4-14) may have gone winless in Three Rivers Conference play, but they should have some confidence heading into the postseason as they were 4-2 against Section 1A opponents this season. They travel to sixth-seeded Southland to open up postseason play on Thursday. The two teams recently squared off on March 11 with the Rebels prevailing 60-56.
Kaylee Ruberg scored 24 points and finished with nine rebounds against Southland and is averaging 21 points over the last two games.