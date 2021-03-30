 Skip to main content
MSHSL girls basketball: Houston's season ended by top-ranked Minneota
MSHSL STATE TOURNAMENT: MINNEOTA 67, HOUSTON 34

MSHSL girls basketball: Houston's season ended by top-ranked Minneota

MANKATO, Minn. — The Houston High School girls basketball team's unbeaten run came to an end Tuesday evening at Mankato East.

The Hurricanes matched up with top-ranked Minneota in the MSHSL Class A state quarterfinals and never recovered from a slow start in a 67-34 loss.

The Vikings (23-0) erupted with a 31-point run after the Hurricanes (18-1) took a 5-4 lead early in the game.

Minneota has qualified for four straight state tournaments and won the Class A title in 2019 before qualifying and winning their quarterfinal before the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the season a year ago. The Packers have an 84-3 record over the past three seasons and advance to a semifinal against seventh-ranked Mountain Iron-Buhl next week.

Minneota had a 43-15 lead by halftime.

