MSHSL girls basketball: Houston's season ended by top-ranked Minneota

The Hurricanes matched up with top-ranked Minneota in the MSHSL Class A state quarterfinals and never recovered from a slow start in a 67-34 loss.

The Vikings (23-0) erupted with a 31-point run after the Hurricanes (18-1) took a 5-4 lead early in the game.

Minneota has qualified for four straight state tournaments and won the Class A title in 2019 before qualifying and winning their quarterfinal before the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the season a year ago. The Packers have an 84-3 record over the past three seasons and advance to a semifinal against seventh-ranked Mountain Iron-Buhl next week.