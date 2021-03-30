MSHSL girls basketball: Houston's season ended by top-ranked Minneota

MANKATO, Minn. — The Houston High School girls basketball team's unbeaten run came to an end Tuesday evening at Mankato East.
The Hurricanes matched up with top-ranked Minneota in the MSHSL Class A state quarterfinals and never recovered from a slow start in a 67-34 loss.
The Vikings (23-0) erupted with a 31-point run after the Hurricanes (18-1) took a 5-4 lead early in the game.
Minneota has qualified for four straight state tournaments and won the Class A title in 2019 before qualifying and winning their quarterfinal before the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the season a year ago. The Packers have an 84-3 record over the past three seasons and advance to a semifinal against seventh-ranked Mountain Iron-Buhl next week.
Minneota had a 43-15 lead by halftime.
Photos: Houston GBB vs Kingsland
Houston Hurricane fans cheer during Thursday's MSHSL Section 1A championship game at Mayo High School in Rochester, MN.
Houston's Priya Kingsley (1) attempts a layup as Kingsland's Anika Reiland (3) flies high in the air in an attempt to block Priya's shot during Thursday's MSHSL Section 1A championship game at Mayo High School in Rochester, MN.
Houston's Emma Geiwitz (15) drives to the basket for a layup during Thursday's MSHSL Section 1A championship game against Kingsland at Mayo High School.
Kingsland's Samantha Wernimont shoots a shot over Houston's Sydney Torgerson during Thursday's MSHSL Section 1A championship game at Mayo High School in Rochester, MN.
Houston's coach Dale Moga talks to his team during a timeout at the MSHSL Section 1A championship game on March 25th, 2021, at Mayo High School. The Hurricanes went on to defeat the Lady Knights by a score of 63-49 and will advance to play in the state tournament for the first time in program history.
Houston's Emma Geiwitz lines up a free throw during Thursday's MSHSL Section 1A championship game at Mayo High School in Rochester, MN.
Kingsland's Merredith Farlinger (34) attempts a shot as Houston's Emma Geiwitz (15) and Sydney Torgerson (2) defend her during Thursday's MSHSL Section 1A championship game at Mayo High School in Rochester, MN.
Houston's Sydney Torgerson (2) drives the lane between several Kingsland defenders during Thursday's MSHSL Section 1A championship game at Mayo High School in Rochester, MN.
Houston's Priya Kingsley (1) shoots a 3-pointer during Thursday's MSHSL Section 1A championship game against Kingsland at Mayo High School in Rochester, MN.
The Houston Hurricane girls basketball team is heading to the state tournament for the first time in program history as they defeated the Lady Knights of Kingsland by a score of 63-49 at Thursday's MSHSL Section 1A championship game on March 25th, 2021, at Mayo High School in Rochester, MN.
Houston's Becca Rostad (23) drives to the basket for a layup during Thursday's MSHSL Section 1A championship game against Kingsland at Mayo High School. The Hurricanes went on to defeat the Lady Knights by a score of 63-49.
Houston's Emma Geiwitz prepares to shoot a free throw during Thursday's MSHSL Section 1A championship game against Kingsland at Mayo High School in Rochester, MN.
Houston's Priya Kingsley (1) goes up for a layup during Thursday's MSHSL Section 1A championship game against Kingsland at Mayo High School.
The Houston Hurricane fans show support for their girls basketball team during Thursday's MSHSL Section 1A championship game. The Hurricanes will be heading to the state tournament for the first time in program history as they defeated Kingsland by a score of 63-49 on March 25th, 2021, at Mayo High School in Rochester, MN.
Houston's Becca Rostad (23) dribbles the basketball up the court against Kingsland during Thursday's MSHSL Section 1A championship game at Mayo High School.
Houston's Sydney Torgerson (2) goes up strong for a shot during the MSHSL Section 1A championship game against Kingsland on March 25th, 2021, at Mayo High School.
Houston's Becca Rostad prepares to shoot a free throw during Thursday's MSHSL Section 1A championship game against Kingsland at Mayo High School in Rochester, MN.
Coach Dale Moga helps direct the Houston Hurricane girls basketball team to a 63-49 victory over Kingsland during Thursday's MSHSL Section 1A championship game at Mayo High School. The Hurricanes will now advance to the state tournament for the first time in program history.
