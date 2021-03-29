MSHSL girls basketball: Houston eager for first state appearance

“To do it in our fifth year after our program, the first 40 years plus of our program we really didn’t win. It’s been a journey, and I’m just so proud of these girls.”

The Hurricanes were given the South’s No. 4 seed for the state tournament and will take on top-seeded Minneota at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Mankato East in an MSHSL Class A quarterfinal.

It’s a game that features two teams with a combined record of 40-0.

The Vikings have been atop of the Class A rankings throughout the year and currently sit at 22-0. They won by an average of 30 points per game this season thanks to their depth, as seven players average more than five points per game.

The Vikings, too, enter the game as winners of an eye-popping 40 games in a row after going 31-1 last year.

But the Hurricanes are feeling good about themselves as well, as only one team — Kingsland — was able to stay within one possession of the Hurricanes during the season.

Moga and the Hurricanes hang their hat on the defensive end, holding opponents to just 37.3 points per game. Only three times have opponents reached the 50-point mark.