MSHSL Class A state swimming: Winhawks shatter state records, finish fourth at state

That is until Saturday when Wolner set the new bar with a time of 49.28 to defend his title.

“Yesterday I PR’d in the butterfly, which I was ecstatic about, but the record was definitely in the back of my head,” Wolner said. “The record had stood for eight years and it was definitely something I was gunning for. I swam my race and saw the people next to me, they pushed me. Once I touched the wall and looked up. I was absolutely elated.”

“He had been working so hard to get that fly record and watching him get it was nothing short of surreal,” Mayer said.

Lozenski took sixth in the 500 free (4:52.45) while Jorgenson finished second in the 100 (46.48) and third in the 50 free (21.51).

“Two or three years ago, Alex wasn’t even making section finals. I don’t think he made any section finals as a freshman,” Mayer said. “And now all of a sudden he’s top three and top two in state and a part of two state record holders.”

But the highlights of the night came in the 200 and 400 free relays when the four seniors teamed up to deliver once in a lifetime type of moments. They knew they were in good position, but had talked the night before how they just needed to be a bit faster if they wanted to do something special.