MSHSL boys golf: L-A/R-P junior Andrew Hoiness finishes 11th in Section 1AA

Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson boys golf junior Andrew Hoiness finished 11th individually in the two-day MSHSL Section 1AA tournament held at The Bridges Golf Course.
Hoiness shot a 10-over-par 81 on Tuesday and followed with an 82 on Wednesday to wrap up his season.
GIRLS GOLF
MSHSL Section 1AA tournament
L-A/R-P sophomore Halle McElmury finished tied for 32nd at The Bridges Golf Course with a two-day total of 223.
McElmury shot a 111 in her first round before shooting a 112 in the second.
