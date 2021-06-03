MSHSL boys golf: L-A/R-P junior Andrew Hoiness finishes 11th in Section 1AA

Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson boys golf junior Andrew Hoiness finished 11th individually in the two-day MSHSL Section 1AA tournament held at The Bridges Golf Course.

Hoiness shot a 10-over-par 81 on Tuesday and followed with an 82 on Wednesday to wrap up his season.

GIRLS GOLF

MSHSL Section 1AA tournament

L-A/R-P sophomore Halle McElmury finished tied for 32nd at The Bridges Golf Course with a two-day total of 223.

McElmury shot a 111 in her first round before shooting a 112 in the second.

