MSHSL boys basketball notebook: Lewiston-Altura flying high into postseason

The Lewiston-Altura High School boys basketball team might not have been happy with the way it ended the regular season as it took a bit longer than it would have liked to dispatch a two-win Dover-Eyota team on Friday.
But in the end, the Cardinals (13-5) found a way and now enter postseason play as one of the hottest teams with a seven-game win streak. They were given the No. 5 seed for the MSHSL Section 1AA and will host Zumbrota-Mazeppa to tip off their playoff run at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Cardinals defeated the Cougars (5-12) of the HVL in a 42-40 victory on Feb. 18.
WATCH NOW: High school boys basketball: Lewiston-Altura overcomes slow start to win seventh straight
"Our confidence is high," junior Thomas Menk said after Friday's victory over Dover-Eyota. "We're feeling good. This game (vs. Dover-Eyota) might have been a good wake up call that we're not all that. Helps us get ready for the postseason."
Menk and fellow junior Collin Bonow have been a big reason why.
Both can shoot from beyond the arc, attack the basket and play solid defense for the Cardinals. They combined for 32 points on Friday against the Eagles, with Bonow finishing with a game-high 17 points. This came after they combined for 78 points and played integral parts in Lewiston-Altura's two wins over St. Charles last week. In the first game against the Saints, Bonow made two free throws with 2.1 seconds left to give the Cardinals the lead before Menk made eight 3s on his way to 31 points to pace the Cardinals to the win on Thursday.
Seniors Sam Bronk and Jerry Hines are also key contributors for the Cardinals.
"We all get going when we move the ball," Menk said. "Our penetration leads to our outside shooting. That's our high percentage looks. That's the key for us."
The Cardinals started the year 4-4, suffering defeats at the hands of La Crescent-Hokah, PEM, Caledonia and Chatfield; those four teams finished with a combined season record of 54-17. The Cardinals would bounce back against La Crescent-Hokah and Chatfield as part of their seven-game streak.
"We had a really tough schedule, and we lost to some good teams," coach Michael VanderPlas said. "It was a good thing for us. We saw a lot of our weaknesses early and were able to build on and improve."
No. 16 Cotter
The Ramblers (1-17) will be the No. 16 seed and take on top-seeded Caledonia (17-1) at 7 p.m. Monday in the first round of the MSHSL Section 1AA playoffs.
Cotter enters averaging just 43.4 points per game to Caledonia’s 81.3. The Warriors beat the Ramblers twice this season — 73-38 on Feb. 2 and 86-63 on March 8.
Section 1AAA
No. 3 Winona
Winona (9-7) was given the No. 3 seed and will host Big 9 Conference foe Red Wing in a MSHSL Section 1AAA quarterfinal on 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Winhawks swept both matchups with the Wingers (3-15) this season.
Like Lewiston-Altura, the Winhawks are playing their best basketball at the right time, entering the postseason having won six of seven games. The recent run is due in part to standout junior Jasper Hedin returning from an ankle injury that forced him to miss a few games midway through the season. Hedin is averaging over 23 points per contest over the course of the last six games and is coming off a 40-point performance in a 78-49 win over Albert Lea on Friday.
"There are moments where he feels like he can take over the game," coach Kyle Martin said of Hedin after he scored 21 points to help Winona defeat Faribault on Jan. 22. "And we believe that. He's a great floor captain. He understands when he needs to dish the ball. ... That's what's most impressive about him."
Junior Shane Scharmach has solidified the point guard spot, while seniors Max Maxwell and AJ Appicelli have provided scoring from inside and beyond the arc. Senior Jake Miller has given the Winhawks a reliable rebounder despite being a bit undersized compared to other big men around the Big 9.
"They're just enjoying playing," Martin said. "They love being around here. They love the game of basketball period."
Section 1A
No. 4 Rushford-Peterson
The Trojans join Winona and Lewiston-Altura as teams entering the postseason with some momentum, as R-P (11-6) has won five consecutive games and six of its past seven. The Trojans were given the four seed and will host No. 13 Bethlehem Academy (5-11) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Senior Justin Ruberg has been the engine that has helped the Trojans go, averaging over 15 points per game to lead the team. Fellow senior Luke O'Hare averages over 12 points but has scored 20 or more points in three of the last six games. Senior guard Malachi Bunke can run the offense and play off the ball too, while Grady Hengel and Trey Olson can provide instant offense from beyond the arc.
If the Trojans were to win, they would most likely play fifth-seeded Spring Grove — a team R-P defeated 46-40 on March 8.