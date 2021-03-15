MSHSL boys basketball notebook: Lewiston-Altura flying high into postseason

The Lewiston-Altura High School boys basketball team might not have been happy with the way it ended the regular season as it took a bit longer than it would have liked to dispatch a two-win Dover-Eyota team on Friday.

But in the end, the Cardinals (13-5) found a way and now enter postseason play as one of the hottest teams with a seven-game win streak. They were given the No. 5 seed for the MSHSL Section 1AA and will host Zumbrota-Mazeppa to tip off their playoff run at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Cardinals defeated the Cougars (5-12) of the HVL in a 42-40 victory on Feb. 18.

"Our confidence is high," junior Thomas Menk said after Friday's victory over Dover-Eyota. "We're feeling good. This game (vs. Dover-Eyota) might have been a good wake up call that we're not all that. Helps us get ready for the postseason."

Menk and fellow junior Collin Bonow have been a big reason why.