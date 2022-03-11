MSHSL boys basketball: Caledonia ready to pick up pace in 1AA semifinals

Caledonia High School boys basketball coach Brad King know he will see a different group of Lewiston-Altura players when the Warriors try on Saturday to move within one victory of the MSHSL Class AA state tournament.

Top-ranked and top-seeded Caledonia (25-1) owns a pretty one-sided victory over the fifth-seeded Cardinals (21-8) this season, but that game was played without senior Collin Bonow, who led L-A to a 75-57 win over La Crescent-Hokah on Monday.

The Lancers beat the Cardinals twice during the regular season, but Bonow scored 16 points to help L-A knock off the fourth-seeded Lancers in the section quarterfinal and earn a second shot at the Warriors in an 11 a.m. tipoff at the Rochester Mayo Auditorium on Saturday.

"They are a very good team with two or three really good scorers," King said of Lewiston-Altura. "The other guys fill their roles nicely, and we're looking forward to it.

"Bonow was missing when we played. There's no doubt that having another ball-handler like him gives you a better chance of beating us. I'm sure they are going to feel a lot better going into this game."

The Warriors beat the Cardinals 83-57 on Jan. 17, building a 15-point lead by halftime. Senior Jackson Koepke scored 24 points, and senior Eli King scored 18 to lead Caledonia, which has won eight straight games since its only loss to DeForest on Feb. 7.

Thomas Menk scored 22 points and Kyle Fredrickson 14 for Lewiston-Altura that night.

That loss to DeForest kicked off a stretch of seven games in 13 days, but things changed at the end of the regular season. A game against Rushford-Peterson was called off, and Caledonia closed out with a 71-64 victory over visiting La Crescent-Hokah on Feb. 25.

The Warriors have played just one game since, and it was a 70-53 win over Triton on Monday. King had 26 and Ja'Shon Simpson 13 in that one.

"The canceled game and the first-round bye have frustrated our kids, I think," said Brad King, whose team lost last year's Class AA championship game. "I hope we'll be a little more back in the groove once we start playing again.

"I thought we had a little lull at the end of the year, but I think we're back into it now. I don't know if we're playing as good as we were in the middle of the year, which is a little concern, but I think we'll get back in the swing of it."

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

