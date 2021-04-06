MSHSL boys basketball: Caledonia ready for state semifinal against Minneapolis North

The Polars are playing in their 23rd state tournament and — like the Warriors — were still alive in the postseason last year before the pandemic abruptly ended the season.

They enter Wednesday as winners of five in a row since an 82-47 loss to Minnehaha Academy, which will play in a Class AAA semifinal on Thursday, and own a 55-53 victory over DeLaSalle, which also qualified for a Class AAA semifinal.

Minneapolis North likes to pressure teams defensively — much like Caledonia’s quarterfinal opponent, St. Croix Prep — and has held opponents to 45.6 points per game.

“With them picking up full-court half of the game, it’s nice getting used to that for North because they’re quick and fast like that (St. Croix Prep) team,” senior Austin Klug said.

The Polars are opportunistic with that defense and are more than willing to push the ball in search of transition baskets after turnovers. But they are equally effective in the half-court and score 76.8 points per game.

King said limiting turnovers, cutting off dribble penetration and controlling the glass will be crucial.