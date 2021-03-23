MSHSL boys basketball: Caledonia ready for rematch with Stewartville in section final

Had one rebound gone the other way toward the end of Monday night’s MSHSL Section 1AA semifinal, the top-seeded Caledonia High School boys basketball team might not have held off fourth-seeded P-E-M for a 59-55 win.

It seems fitting, then, that Warriors coach Brad King believes Wednesday night’s section final against second-seeded Stewartville (18-3) will also be won or lost on the glass.

“If you tell me that we’re going to win the defensive boards and the offensive boards, I think we’re going to win,” said King, whose team is 20-1 and winners of 18 straight. “That’s how important I think those things are.”

The teams will play at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Rochester Century with a trip to the state tournament on the line.

Caledonia is looking to qualify for its ninth state tournament in program history. A victory would give the Warriors their third state berth in four years and their second in a row — though last year’s tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What happened last year, not getting that opportunity, it’s really big for us seniors to actually get that opportunity this year,” Caledonia senior forward Casey Schultz said. “We’ve got to execute, play with a lot more effort Wednesday than we did (against P-E-M).”