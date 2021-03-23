MSHSL boys basketball: Caledonia ready for rematch with Stewartville in section final

Had one rebound gone the other way toward the end of Monday night’s MSHSL Section 1AA semifinal, the top-seeded Caledonia High School boys basketball team might not have held off fourth-seeded P-E-M for a 59-55 win.
It seems fitting, then, that Warriors coach Brad King believes Wednesday night’s section final against second-seeded Stewartville (18-3) will also be won or lost on the glass.
“If you tell me that we’re going to win the defensive boards and the offensive boards, I think we’re going to win,” said King, whose team is 20-1 and winners of 18 straight. “That’s how important I think those things are.”
The teams will play at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Rochester Century with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
Caledonia is looking to qualify for its ninth state tournament in program history. A victory would give the Warriors their third state berth in four years and their second in a row — though last year’s tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“What happened last year, not getting that opportunity, it’s really big for us seniors to actually get that opportunity this year,” Caledonia senior forward Casey Schultz said. “We’ve got to execute, play with a lot more effort Wednesday than we did (against P-E-M).”
Indeed, the Warriors will need to clean up Monday night’s mistakes if they are to make it past a talented Tigers team.
Caledonia beat Stewartville 72-60 in the regular season despite playing without senior guard Austin Klug, but the Warriors trailed midway through the second half of that Feb. 5 game. King said rebounding was an issue — the Tigers have lots of size in 6-foot-8 senior forward Will Tschetter and 6-7 junior forward Miles Hettinger — before the defense helped swing the momentum in Caledonia’s favor.
If the Warriors are to replicate their success, limiting Tschetter and senior guard Nolan Stier will be part of the equation — along with rebounding, of course.
Tschetter, a University of Michigan commit, is a constant double-double threat and averages more than 30 points per game; he had 34 in Stewartville’s 62-56 win over Lake City in the section semis. Stier adds about 11 points per game and shoots well from beyond the arc.
“We want to have their role players beat us,” Schultz said. “We can’t just have their two best players beat us.”
Caledonia counters with a number of players who can score at least 15 points on any given night — from Klug and senior forward Sam Privet to senior guard Andrew Kunelius and junior guard Jackson Koepke. Schultz is a capable scorer as well while being one of the team’s top rebounders.
