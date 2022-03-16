MSHSL boys basketball: Caledonia ready for rematch with P-E-M in section final

CALEDONIA, Minn. — With the run of success that the Caledonia High School boys basketball team has had recently, the Warriors are certainly used to seeing their opponent’s very best effort.

That held true Saturday night, as Caledonia held on to win an MSHSL Section 1AA semifinal against Lewiston-Altura, with the Cardinals missing two shots in the waning seconds of the Warriors’ 55-53 win.

Caledonia (26-1) is expecting more of the same on Thursday, when the Warriors will square off against Plainview-Elgin-Millville in the Section 1AA final at the Rochester Mayo Arena, especially considering what happened on Jan. 25.

That evening was a battle of two unbeaten teams at Caledonia, in which the Warriors turned a five-point halftime lead into a commanding 71-43 win over the Bulldogs. That loss by P-E-M just so happens to be its only of the season, and the Bulldogs (28-1) have won 14 games in a row since.

“We’ve had that sign on our back for quite a few years, and our guys are conditioned to handle it well,” said Warriors coach Brad King, who is looking to guide Caledonia to its third straight state tournament — and seventh appearance since 2014 with a win Thursday.

“It’s a pride thing. You want that target on your back, and it means that you're doing something well.”

King admits that Caledonia didn’t play its best game of the season on Saturday against Lewiston-Altura, but it found a way to withstand the Cardinals nonetheless.

“It definitely gave some of us grey hairs,” King said with a laugh. “We knew that they were a senior-led team, and it was the first time they had been in section final four in a long time. We knew we were going to get a really good game.”

The Bulldogs are led by the trio of senior Peyton Schumacher and juniors Aeron Stevens and Kaiden Peters, with King singling out the play of the 6-foot-7 Stevens as being integral to what P-E-M will be looking to do come Thursday.

“Plainview does a great job of taking advantage of him, getting it to him in good spots and letting him go to work,” King said of Stevens. “When the playoffs start, things slow down, and I don’t see it being a fast paced game.”

As much as they can, the Warriors would like to push the ball when possible, allowing senior and Iowa State commit Eli King to go to work, flanked by Jackson Koepke, Ja’Shon Simpson and company. King is averaging 19 points and 10 rebounds per game to go with five assists and four steals. Koepke is adding 17 points per game, while Simpson chips in 13 points per game of his own.

Brad King said that it was the Warriors’ defensive pressure that allowed them to expand the margin between them and P-E-M in the first go-round this season, and that effort will be critical for Caledonia once again.

“If our defensive pressure can play how I like, I like how the game could go,” Brad King said. “In the playoffs, everybody might treat every possession a bit more importantly, so there might be a tendency to sit back a little more, but we want to stay aggressive.”

