MSHSL boys basketball: Caledonia comes back for Section 1AA championship

ROCHESTER, Minn. --- With 28 seconds remaining in regulation of Thursday’s MSHSL Section 1AA title game, the Plainview-Elgin-Millville High School boys basketball celebrated.

Leading by five points after having led the entire game against top-seeded Caledonia, the Bulldogs knew they were on the doorstep of a state-tournament berth.

Then in a flash, everything changed.

“When we’re down, we always preach that's there's still time on the clock. It ain't over,” Caledonia coach Brad King said. “Amazingly, we proved that tonight.”

And in typical fashion, senior guard was the difference maker down the stretch in a dramatic 72-61 triple-overtime victory for the Warriors, who earned their seventh section title since 2014, at the Rochester Civic Center.

Eli King scored seven of his game-high 32 points in the final 15 seconds of regulation, including a coast-to-coast layup that knotted that score at 55 with 4 seconds on the clock.

The Iowa State University commit added an additional seven points over the three ensuing overtime periods -- four of which were scored in the final frame -- as Caledonia (27-1) outscored the Bulldogs 11-0 over the final four minutes.

“It all starts with my teammates having the confidence in me, which helps me be more confident, obviously,” Eli King said. “I mean, even in all three overtimes probably, I missed a few shots that I thought I should have made. But my teammates didn't buckle. They just kept having confidence in me to take the next one and make the next one.”

P-E-M (28-2) led for a vast majority of the game, never once trailing until the Warriors seized a 59-57 lead midway through the second overtime. Even then, the Bulldogs held tough, as a pair of clutch free throws from senior Connor McGuire re-tied the score at 61-apiece en route to a third OT.

That’s when the Warriors took over, while the shots stopped falling for P-E-M.

“I thought we controlled the whole game,” P-E-M coach Jason Herber said. “Caledonia's first lead was in double overtime. I thought we did everything right, both ends of the floor. We did a great job defensively. We took pretty good care of the ball. We were one play away from going to state. We had a four-point lead with less than 15 seconds left. They just made a couple plays more than we did.

“It's too bad that game wasn't played in the state semifinals or the state championship, because I think that was two of the best teams in the state right there, and unfortunately, we're in the same section, so there's nothing we can do about that.”

The Bulldogs led Caledonia by as many as 15 points in the latter stages of the first half, at one point sporting a 32-17 lead with 1:59 on the clock. But the Warriors, just as they did to close the game itself, wrapped up the first half with an 11-0 run to close their once double-digit deficit to six at the break.

“I think they played harder than us in the first half,” Eli King said. “Defensively, we gave them shots that they were comfortable with. I think they had a lot of set 3s; practice shots, and they hit him. They shot the ball really well, obviously. But in the second half and late in the first half, too, I think we picked the energy up and started forcing them into turnovers and making them take a few tough ones.”

Even after allowing Caledonia to inch closer at the end of the first half, P-E-M held tough, maintaining their lead down the stretch even as Eli King began to heat up.

In the end, the Bulldogs were in position to win it.

But as the game wore on, the Warriors grew stronger.

“I kept telling them at the end of the timeout, 'Look, they're tired. We're used to this. We're much more prepared for it. We want to play full court. We've been pressing the whole time,'” Brad King said. “And credit to them. They did a great job, and I tip my hat to a fantastic team. We knew it was going to be an extremely good game, hoping that we were going to shoot a little better, but whatever. I just told them, 'They're not looking forward to the next overtime.'”

“We play at a faster pace consistently throughout the whole year, so I think that helps prepare us for this,” Eli King said. “They played really hard the entire game, and obviously it took us a while to make that run that we usually do. But yeah in the third overtime, we got a few easy ones and then we wore them down a little bit.”

