Minnesota winter prep sports approved to play with later starts, shorter seasons; announce no fall state tournaments

A proposal to hold one more round, in which the eight section champions would square off, was rejected on a 10-8 vote.

In August the league, at the urging of its Return to Play task force and following Minnesota Department of Health guidelines, mandated that fall sports adopt seasons 20% shorter in length and with 30% fewer contests. At that time football and volleyball were postponed until spring and other fall sports began seasons that would conclude by the end of October.

With winter sports approaching, a league task force has been mindful of trying to minimize overlap between fall, winter and spring seasons to minimize potential virus spread. That challenge intensified somewhat with the league’s decision last month to restart football and volleyball this week.

In most years, girls’ hockey begins practice in late October, with most other winter sports starting up by mid-November.

This year football, the league’s most popular boys’ sport by participation, is now expected to finish on Thanksgiving weekend. Volleyball, the most popular girls’ sport, wraps up Dec. 12.

On March 13 the high school league shut down the girls’ basketball state tournament with two days left to play. It also stopped boys’ basketball section finals and canceled the state tournament. Spring sports were subsequently canceled as well.

