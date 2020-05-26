Minnesota high school athlete eligibility rules get fresh scrutiny

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Spurred by a state legislator's demands, the Minnesota State High School League is exploring revisions of two contentious league bylaws that help determine student-athlete eligibility.

Sen. Julie Rosen, R-Vernon Center, got involved after a daughter of a family she knew unintentionally ran afoul of two bylaws and faced a premature end to her high school activities. While the student-athlete, Ceci Driano, ultimately won both appeals, her family and Rosen were incensed by what they contend is an arduous process and league members' guilty-until-proven-innocent tone.

In a meeting last fall with league executive director Erich Martens and board president Bonnie Spohn Schmaltz, Rosen said she "made it very clear to them that I expected changes. And if changes don't come, then we will be pulling this whole issue in front of the Legislature. And that it's not going to be pretty. Because every single legislator probably has some constituent, some example of this in their district, and they would love the opportunity to talk about it."

At Rosen's insistence, sweeping changes to the entire eligibility process are being discussed. The key point, she believes, is drafting bylaw language that presumes "the eligibility rules are to be liberally construed so as to make students eligible."