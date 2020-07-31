Minnesota coaches face extra challenges pushing to restart high school sports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The youth hockey coach did everything right. When his kids came to the rink, they avoided gathering in the locker room. Instead they went to their individual spots to get their gear on. Once on the ice, only the minimum number took part at a time. Each brought their own water bottles. Just like the social distancing-minded state guidelines call for to play sports as safely as possible in the age of COVID-19.

Until the practice was over.

“As soon as we’re done with our two hours, six of ‘em get into an SUV and they drive off,’’ said Craig Perry, recounting the experience of a friend. “That’s a perfect example of a controlled environment to not controlled.’’

As a Minnesota State High School League associate director, Perry told the story to about 345 high school sports leaders and school officials in a Zoom meeting Thursday to emphasize what coaches face on the eve of trying to restart high school sports amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The best you can do to control the environment is going to be best for participation,’’ he said. “Where the exposure risk increases is when students and student-athletes step out of the control environment.’’