Minnesota cancels spring sports season

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Minnesota State High School League made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 springs sports season Thursday.

After Gov. Tim Walz extended the Distance Learning Period through the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, the MSHSL had little choice but to cancel the season.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association had already canceled its spring season Tuesday.

Effective immediately:

Minnesota State High School League spring athletics and fine arts have been canceled for the remainder of their seasons. This includes all participation in MSHSL events including, but not limited to, practices, tryouts, scrimmages, contests and competitions as well as postseason tournaments.

With this cancellation, all athletics are out of season. The provisions of Bylaw 208—Non-School Competition and Training are in effect.

At its meeting on Friday, the MSHSL Board of Directors will review related rules, policies and bylaws that impact participation based on this cancellation. Additional information and guidance for schools will be provided.

The Minnesota State High School League strongly encourages all students, coaches, advisors, officials and directors to adhere to all aspects of the Stay-At-Home order and participate fully in all recommended safety practices including social distancing, hand washing, covering their coughs and sneezes, and limiting unnecessary contact with others.