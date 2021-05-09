May 9 High school sports roundup: Cotter softball picks up pair of impressive wins in Mankato

MANKATO — The Cotter softball team picked up a pair of impressive wins on Saturday at the Mankato games, knocking off New Ulm 7-2 before defeating a very talented Mankato East team 6-3.

The Ramblers (10-1) were led by Maddy Hazelton and Ali French with Hazelton picking up both wins in the circle and French going 6-for-7 with four doubles between the two games.

Hazelton struck out an eye-popping 14, while allowing just four hits in seven innings. French was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and two doubles, while Lexi Hadaway went 3-for-4 with three RBI and a double for a Cotter offensive attack that finished with nine hits.

In Game 2, Hazelton allowed seven hits, while striking out three in seven innings against East (11-3), which had entered winner's of their last six.

French went 3-for-4 with two doubles, while Ellie Macal and Mallory Elenfeldt each went 2-for-4 with Elenfeldt recording a triple.

TENNIS

Cotter 4, Waseca 3

Cotter 7, Stewartville 0