May 4 High school sports roundup: Beckman comes through for Cotter baseball again

RUSHFORD — The Cotter baseball team received another complete game effort from starter Cale Beckman and scored four runs in the seventh to pick up a 7-2 victory over Rushford-Peterson on Tuesday in Rushford.
The Ramblers (4-5, 3-5) have now won back-to-back games after a four-game losing streak — thanks, in part because of the right arm of Beckman.
The Viterbo commit had tossed a complete game with 10 strikeouts in a 6-1 win over Dover-Eyota on Friday, and followed it up with nine strikeouts against the Trojans (2-7). He allowed two runs — one earned — on just three hits. He also helped his cause by collecting two hits at the dish.
Brett Biesanz paced the Cotter offense, going 4-for-4 with a double, while Anthony Guzzo and Nathan Stanislawski each had two hits as well.
Lewiston-Altura 12, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 6
LEWISTON — Back-to-back four run innings in the fifth and sixth lifted the Cardinals, who smashed 16 hits and saw five starters finish with multi-hit games.
Tommy Lee was 3-for-4, Connor Ramthun 2-for-4, Kyle Fredrickson went 4-for-5 with a double, Matt Schell went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI and Cole Kreidermacher went 3-for-4 with two RBI as well for the Cardinals (6-3, 6-1).
Big 9
Red Wing 9, Winona 1
The Wingers broke open the game with a five-run fifth inning to snap the Winhawks four-game win streak.
It was the first section loss (6-1) of the season for Winona (6-5, 5-5 Big 9), which was coming off a 12-6 victory over Kasson-Mantorville on Saturday.
But the offense went cold for Winona this time with Carter Shields and Casen Fritz recording the only two Winhawks’ hits.
Dairyland
Whitehall 10, C-FC 5
FOUNTAIN CITY — The Pirates (1-3) dropped their third consecutive game.
SOFTBALL
Big 9
Winona 15, Red Wing 3 (5)
RED WING — The Winhawks won their fifth consecutive game with another dominating offensive showing over the Wingers.
Winona has outscored 62-12 during the streak.
Makayla Steffes scored four runs, while going 3-for-4 with three RBI at the plate. Grace Fricke went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a double, sophomore catcher Macy McNally went 2-for-5 with two RBI, Paige Grafton was 2-for-4 with five RBI, Ava Hamsund was also 2-for-4 with an RBI, as was Ava Hamsund, while Olivia Poulin went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI for the Winhawks (8-2, 7-1).
Three Rivers
Lewiston-Altura 7, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 1
HARMONY, Minn. — Another strong outing by Olivia Funk and a solid day at the plate by Raeanna Kennedy lifted the Cardinals (5-5, 1-4) to their first Three Rivers Conference and Section 1AA victory of the season.
Funk struck out 13, while allowing just one unearned run on three hits in seven innings. She also collected two RBI offensively to help her own cause. Kennedy reached base all three times going 1-for-1 with two walks and two RBI to go along with a stolen base.
Dairyland
C-FC 22, Whitehall 0 (3)
FOUNTAIN CITY — The Pirates (3-1) smashed 14 hits and scored 11 runs in the third after an eight-run first inning and three-run second.
Cadence Wagner went 3-for-3 with a double and was one of three Pirates to crack a home run, joining Jordyn Halverson and Chayce Rollinger. Halverson also collected five RBI, while Rollinger recorded three runs batted in, as well.
Emma Baures pitched three perfect innings in the circle, while going 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI at the plate.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Rochester Century Quadrangular
ROCHESTER — The Winhawks finished third with 41 points, behind Rochester Century (90) and Faribault (43.50).
Brayden Draheim took second in the triple jump at 33 feet and 10 ½ inches, while also finishing second in the 300-meter hurdles (45.36). Ben Rustad finished second in the 100 (11.25) and third in the 200 (23.99), while Xavier Schultz took second in the 400 (56.44).
Bryan Cassellius tied for second in the high jump at 5 feet, four inches. Winona’s 4X800 relay team took first (9:03.83).
BOYS TENNIS
Faribault 4, Winona 3
FARIBAULT — The Winhawks swept the doubles portion, but two tough, three-set losses at No. 1 and No. 2 singles proved to be the difference.
Justin Brickner and Brady Fort won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, while Skylar Vandermaten and Owen Brietzski won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles. The Winhawks won at No. 3 doubles because of forfeit.