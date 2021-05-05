May 4 High school sports roundup: Beckman comes through for Cotter baseball again

RUSHFORD — The Cotter baseball team received another complete game effort from starter Cale Beckman and scored four runs in the seventh to pick up a 7-2 victory over Rushford-Peterson on Tuesday in Rushford.

The Ramblers (4-5, 3-5) have now won back-to-back games after a four-game losing streak — thanks, in part because of the right arm of Beckman.

The Viterbo commit had tossed a complete game with 10 strikeouts in a 6-1 win over Dover-Eyota on Friday, and followed it up with nine strikeouts against the Trojans (2-7). He allowed two runs — one earned — on just three hits. He also helped his cause by collecting two hits at the dish.

Brett Biesanz paced the Cotter offense, going 4-for-4 with a double, while Anthony Guzzo and Nathan Stanislawski each had two hits as well.

Lewiston-Altura 12, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 6

LEWISTON — Back-to-back four run innings in the fifth and sixth lifted the Cardinals, who smashed 16 hits and saw five starters finish with multi-hit games.

Tommy Lee was 3-for-4, Connor Ramthun 2-for-4, Kyle Fredrickson went 4-for-5 with a double, Matt Schell went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI and Cole Kreidermacher went 3-for-4 with two RBI as well for the Cardinals (6-3, 6-1).