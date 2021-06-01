May 31 High school sports roundup: Lewiston-Altura, Rushford-Peterson win in baseball sections

LEWISTON — Caleb Mueller kicked off the Lewiston-Altura High School baseball team’s postseason in style on Monday night, tossing a no-hitter, while also going 3-for-4 at the plate to help lift the Cardinals past St. Charles 10-0 in six innings in the first round of the MSHSL Section 1AA tournament Monday night.

Mueller struck out seven and allowed two base runners in the form of a walk and a hit batter in six innings. Mueller doubled and scored in the first inning, before singling and scoring in the third and fourth innings.

Tommy Lee, Kyle Fredrickson, Sam Bronk and Matt Schell all collected two hits as well for the Cardinals (14-6), who now take on No. 2 PEM (17-3) on the road 5 p.m. Thursday.

The two teams split their two regular season matchups with the Cardinals winning 5-4 in extras on April 22 and the Bulldogs taking the most recent contest 12-2 on May 14.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All section tournaments are double-elimination for the final eight teams, which means the Cardinals are guaranteed another game if they fall to PEM.

No. 2 PEM 13, No. 7 Cotter 3

PLAINVIEW — The Ramblers (7-10) saw their season end to the hands of a talented Bulldogs squad.

Section 1A