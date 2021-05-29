May 28 High school sports roundup: Cotter softball offensive outburst caps off regular season

The Cotter softball team capped off their regular season, smashing 13 hits en route to a 15-11 win over Class AAAA Park of Cottage Grove Friday at Winona Senior High.
The Ramblers (19-1) — who are ranked No. 6 in Class AA by the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches Association — scored six in the second, three in third and six more in the fourth to take a 15-4 lead into the fifth inning.
Ali French kept her terrific season going with three more hits that included two doubles as part of a 3-for-5, four RBI day.
Lexi Hadaway recorded three RBI and went 2-for-4, while Ellie Macal homered and Maddy Hazelton went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Ramblers.
Cotter was given the No. 1 seed in their side of the Section 1AA bracket and will host No. 8 Lake City 5 p.m. Tuesday. The first three rounds for the Ramblers will be played at home in the tournament that is a double-elimination format for the final eight teams.
Park of Cottage Grove 4, Winona 1
Park (9-10) bounced back from its loss to Cotter to defeat the Winhawks (15-5) thanks to a four-run first inning.
The win snapped Winona’s four game win streak.
Makayla Steffes allowed just five hits in the circle, while Park starter Gracie Bond held the Winhawks to just four hits on the day.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Big 9 championships
ROCHESTER — Cody Peterson earned Big 9 all-conference honorable mention honors in the 3200-meter with a fourth place finish (10:05.70) to lead the Winhawks.
The senior also took seventh in the 1600 (4:39.04) just missing an all-conference time by six seconds.
Ben Rustad took eighth in the 100 (11.67) — a race that saw five qualify for all-conference times with sprints of 11.20 or less.
Winona tied for 10th with Red Wing with 37 points. Rochester Mayo won the meet with a team score of 273.5.
TENNIS
Section 1A tournament
Cotter’s Ian Modjeski advanced to Tuesday’s third round by defeating Rochester Lourdes’ Will Rooke 6-2, 6-0, before knocking off Pierre O’Driscoll of Schaeffer Academy 6-4,7-6.
Ryan Cichosz lost his singles match 6-2, 6-1, while Rob Besek and Jon Besek were knocked off in doubles by Schaeffer Academy’s Annie Orvis and Luke Bothum 6-4, 6-2.