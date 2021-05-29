May 28 High school sports roundup: Cotter softball offensive outburst caps off regular season

The Cotter softball team capped off their regular season, smashing 13 hits en route to a 15-11 win over Class AAAA Park of Cottage Grove Friday at Winona Senior High.

The Ramblers (19-1) — who are ranked No. 6 in Class AA by the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches Association — scored six in the second, three in third and six more in the fourth to take a 15-4 lead into the fifth inning.

Ali French kept her terrific season going with three more hits that included two doubles as part of a 3-for-5, four RBI day.

Lexi Hadaway recorded three RBI and went 2-for-4, while Ellie Macal homered and Maddy Hazelton went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Ramblers.

Cotter was given the No. 1 seed in their side of the Section 1AA bracket and will host No. 8 Lake City 5 p.m. Tuesday. The first three rounds for the Ramblers will be played at home in the tournament that is a double-elimination format for the final eight teams.

Park of Cottage Grove 4, Winona 1

Park (9-10) bounced back from its loss to Cotter to defeat the Winhawks (15-5) thanks to a four-run first inning.

The win snapped Winona’s four game win streak.