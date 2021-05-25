May 25 High school sports roundup: Cardinals stymied in regular season finale

LEWISTON — Lewiston-Altura High School softball coach Neil Schilling has seen Wabasha-Kellogg pitcher Julia Schmoker quite a few times over the past couple of years.
But on Tuesday, Schmoker looked nothing like what Schilling and the Cardinals had grown accustomed to.
The right-hander was dominant, allowing just two hits and finishing with an eye-popping 15 strikeouts in seven shutout innings to help lift Wabasha-Kellogg over the Cardinals with a 6-0 victory in Lewiston.
“That’s the best I have seen from her to be completely honest,” Schilling said. “She had really good stuff today. All credit to her.”
The Cardinals’ (9-10, 5-9) best opportunity to score came in the third when Olivia Funk reached on a single before advancing to second where she was left stranded. The other Cardinals’ hit came courtesy of Staytlen Seefeldt.
“She was able to really move and hit her spots,” Funk said of Schmoker. “She put it in a place where we couldn’t hit it.”
Funk was also effective in the circle, just not at the same level of Schmoker. Funk allowed six runs — four earned — on nine hits to go along with seven strikeouts in seven innings. The Falcons scored two runs each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
The Cardinals will now wait to see who they play next for next week’s Section 1AA tournament.
Big 9
Winona 18, Red Wing 0 (3)
The No. 6 ranked Winhawks (15-4, 14-3) celebrated their three seniors in style with a dominant showing on senior day.
Hannah Lee, Paige Grafton and Maddy Cyert were all recognized before the game. Lee and Grafton each tallied a hit and an RBI with two runs scored.
Freshman Olivia Poulin homered with three RBI, Ava Hamsund went 2-for-4, Makayla Steffes went a perfect 3-for-3 with two RBI, Macy McNally finished 2-for-3 with a triple and four RBI, while Mackenzie Simmons went 2-for-3 to help pace a Winona offense that saw all nine starters record a hit and score twice.
Coulee
G-E-T 4, Westby 3
GALESVILLE — Junior Genna O’Neill drove a two-out single to center field with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Red Hawks (10-3, 7-2) became the first team to beat the Norsemen (12-1, 8-1).
Savannah Hayes led off the bottom of the seventh with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. Anna Puent and Lindsey Lettner singled to load the bases before a ground ball ended up a force at the plate for the second out. O’Neill’s single brought Puent and Letter around to score.
The second run was necessary because Westby scored once to take a 3-2 lead in the top of the seventh. Macy Stellner reached on an error and scored on a bunt by pitcher Jayda Berg.
O’Neill was 4-for-4 with a double and three RBI, while Puent and Lettner were both 2 for 4. Izzy Nedland had two RBI for the Norsemen.
O’Neill also pitched and struck out nine while walking two and allowing six hits. Berg allowed 10 hits and finished with six strikeouts and one walk.
Nonconference
Cotter 18, Rochester Lourdes 8
ROCHESTER — Seventh-grader Savannah Repinski picked up her first varsity win with 5⅓ innings of solid relief, allowing just three runs — two earned — on two hits with six strikeouts to help the Ramblers pick up their 14th consecutive victory.
Repinski came in relief of starter Lexi Hadaway, who was charged with five unearned runs in 1⅔ innings.
The Ramblers (18-1) — ranked fourth by the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches Association — jumped out to a 7-0 thanks to a six-run first inning. But Lourdes scored five in the second before a three spot in the fourth tied the game at 8. But the Ramblers put up a seven-spot in the sixth before another two in the seventh.
Megan Morgan picked up her second straight three-hit game, going 3-for-5 with a double and three runs scored. Ali French also scored three runs as part of a 2-for-4 day, while Hailey Biesanz went 2-for-4 with a triple. Ellie Macal blasted a three-run homer and also doubled to finish 2-for-4 for the Ramblers, who wrap up the regular season on Thursday against Park at Winona Senior High.
BASEBALL
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 10, Cotter 4
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers (8-5, 8-4) took the lead with a run in the bottom of the first before expanding their lead with six runs in the fourth.
The Ramblers (7-9, 5-9) responded with four in the fifth, but La Crescent-Hokah added three runs in the sixth to secure their fourth straight win.
Zack Bentzen was 2-for-3 with two RBI to lead the Lancers at the plate, while Karson Pape earned the win.
Pape allowed four runs on seven hits in 4⅔ innings, and Bentzen allowed one hit in 2⅓ scoreless innings of relief.
Nonconference
Rushford-Peterson 14, Mabel-Canton 7
RUSHFORD — The Trojans snapped a four-game losing streak, improving to 5-14 overall. No stats were reported.
BOYS GOLF
Big 9 championships
FARIBAULT — Owen Bjork earned medalist honors with a 68 to help lead Mankato West to the team title by 22 strokes (300). Winona/Cotter finished 12th (413).
GIRLS GOLF
Big 9 championships
FARIBAULT — Winona/Cotter finished third out of 12 teams with 395 points, but no scores were reported to the Daily News.
Northfield won with a 370 — 20 strokes better than second place Rochester John Marshall.