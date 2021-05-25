May 25 High school sports roundup: Cardinals stymied in regular season finale

LEWISTON — Lewiston-Altura High School softball coach Neil Schilling has seen Wabasha-Kellogg pitcher Julia Schmoker quite a few times over the past couple of years.

But on Tuesday, Schmoker looked nothing like what Schilling and the Cardinals had grown accustomed to.

The right-hander was dominant, allowing just two hits and finishing with an eye-popping 15 strikeouts in seven shutout innings to help lift Wabasha-Kellogg over the Cardinals with a 6-0 victory in Lewiston.

“That’s the best I have seen from her to be completely honest,” Schilling said. “She had really good stuff today. All credit to her.”

The Cardinals’ (9-10, 5-9) best opportunity to score came in the third when Olivia Funk reached on a single before advancing to second where she was left stranded. The other Cardinals’ hit came courtesy of Staytlen Seefeldt.

“She was able to really move and hit her spots,” Funk said of Schmoker. “She put it in a place where we couldn’t hit it.”