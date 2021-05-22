May 22 High school sports roundup: Fricke, Grafton homer in Winona softball's win over Faribault

Grace Fricke and Paige Grafton each hit a home run in the Winona Senior High softball team's 13-1 Big 9 win over Faribault on Saturday afternoon.

Grafton has now tied the program's single season home run record, while Fricke is one away from tying the career record.

The Winhawks (14-4, 13-3) grabbed an early lead with six runs in the bottom of the first before adding three in the third and four in the fourth.

Makayla Steffes was 4 for 4 with three RBI, while Fricke drove in two runs.

Steffes and Ava Hamsund allowed a combined six hits on the mound.

BOYS GOLF

Arcadia Invitational

HOLMEN, Wis. — The G-E-T High School boys golf team won Saturday's Arcadia Invitational at Drugan's Castle Mound by shooting a 346, edging the host Raiders by seven strokes.

The Red Hawks were led by Sawyer Schmidt, who shot a 10-over-par 82 and finished third individually. Caleb Lightfoot followed with an 87 and tied for sixth, while Lance Jumbeck (88, ninth) and Mason Truax (89, 10th) also shot below 90.

C-FC was led by Aiden Schmidt Knecht, who shot a 92 and finished 14th.

