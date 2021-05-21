May 21 High school sports roundup: Chloe Hughes wins 100, 300 hurdles at La Crosse Logan Invitational

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Winona Senior High track and field senior Chloe Hughes continued to dominate in the hurdles on Friday at the La Crosse Logan Invitational.
Hughes won the 100-meter hurdles in 15.30 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 45.64 in the first of three portions of the meet.
The Winhawks’ girls also got wins from Marquetta Berlin-Burns (100, 13.38), Ava Pike (1,600, 5:35.50), Kiley Pollock (3,200, 12:15.36) and Mandy Duellman (shot put, 33 feet, 9¼ inches).
Winona’s 400 relay team of Hughes, Berlin-Burns, Anissa Lee and Maddie MacLennan won the event in 50.58.
The Winhawks’ girls finished with 259 points and were third out of six teams. The boys (155) were fifth.
BASEBALL
Nonconference
Byron 9, Winona 8
BYRON — The Winhawks (4-12) scored five in the sixth to take a 5-3 lead, but they gave up six in the bottom of the inning.
Winona pushed three across in the seventh but couldn’t extend the game.
Carter Shields and Casen Fritz drove in two runs apiece.
Bangor 11, C-FC 7
BANGOR, Wis. — The Pirates, who have lost four of their past five games, fell to 4-12.
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 9, Lewiston-Altura 4
LA CRESCENT — Mason Bills was 4 for 4 with three RBI to lead the Lancers, who snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 5-5 overall and 5-4 in the conference.
Kyle Fredrickson was 2 for 4 with three RBI to lead the Cardinals (11-6, 11-4).
SOFTBALL
Three Rivers
Cotter 12, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central 2
PRESTON — The Ramblers improved to 13-1 overall and 11-0 in the conference.
Caledonia/Spring Grove 5, Rushford-Peterson 2
RUSHFORD — With the game tied at 2 heading into the seventh, the Warriors (5-11-1, 4-9-1) scored three in the top of the inning to earn the win.
Brianna Stemper and Lydia Jennings each drove in a run for Caledonia, while Grace Privet had two hits.
Privet, who pitched in relief of Paige Klug, earned the win. She struck out two in 1⅓ scoreless innings.
The Trojans fell to 1-19 overall and 0-16 in the conference.
Nonconference
Onalaska 4, G-E-T 2
GALESVILLE, Wis. — Shayna Kirkey was charged with the loss for the Red Hawks, who had their seven-game winning streak snapped and fell to 7-3.