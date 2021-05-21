May 21 High school sports roundup: Chloe Hughes wins 100, 300 hurdles at La Crosse Logan Invitational

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Winona Senior High track and field senior Chloe Hughes continued to dominate in the hurdles on Friday at the La Crosse Logan Invitational.

Hughes won the 100-meter hurdles in 15.30 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 45.64 in the first of three portions of the meet.

The Winhawks’ girls also got wins from Marquetta Berlin-Burns (100, 13.38), Ava Pike (1,600, 5:35.50), Kiley Pollock (3,200, 12:15.36) and Mandy Duellman (shot put, 33 feet, 9¼ inches).

Winona’s 400 relay team of Hughes, Berlin-Burns, Anissa Lee and Maddie MacLennan won the event in 50.58.

The Winhawks’ girls finished with 259 points and were third out of six teams. The boys (155) were fifth.

BASEBALL

Nonconference

Byron 9, Winona 8

BYRON — The Winhawks (4-12) scored five in the sixth to take a 5-3 lead, but they gave up six in the bottom of the inning.

Winona pushed three across in the seventh but couldn’t extend the game.