May 20 High school sports roundup: Winona softball tops Rochester Mayo

Makayla Steffes was strong on the mound and received plenty of run support as the Winona Senior High softball team beat Rochester Mayo 9-3 on Thursday night.

Steffes struck out 12 while going 2 for 4 with an RBI at the plate to help the Winhawks (13-4, 12-3 Big 9) win their second in a row.

Alma Johnson and Olivia Poulin had two RBI apiece, while Paige Grafton, Ava Hamsund, Avery Engbrecht and Grace Fricke each drove in a run.

Winona struck early with two runs in the first and second before pushing its lead to 7-0 in the third.

Mayo scored all three of its runs in the top of the seventh.

Dairyland

C-FC 7, Augusta 2

AUGUSTA, Wis. — Ava Schmitt, Chayce Rollinger and Emma Baures each hit a home run as the Pirates (13-3, 12-1) won their sixth game in a row.

Baures also earned the win on the mound, allowing two runs — one earned — on six hits while striking out seven in seven innings.

