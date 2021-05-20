 Skip to main content
May 20 High school sports roundup: Winona softball tops Rochester Mayo
Makayla Steffes was strong on the mound and received plenty of run support as the Winona Senior High softball team beat Rochester Mayo 9-3 on Thursday night.

Steffes struck out 12 while going 2 for 4 with an RBI at the plate to help the Winhawks (13-4, 12-3 Big 9) win their second in a row.

Alma Johnson and Olivia Poulin had two RBI apiece, while Paige Grafton, Ava Hamsund, Avery Engbrecht and Grace Fricke each drove in a run.

Winona struck early with two runs in the first and second before pushing its lead to 7-0 in the third.

Mayo scored all three of its runs in the top of the seventh.

Dairyland

C-FC 7, Augusta 2

AUGUSTA, Wis. — Ava Schmitt, Chayce Rollinger and Emma Baures each hit a home run as the Pirates (13-3, 12-1) won their sixth game in a row.

Baures also earned the win on the mound, allowing two runs — one earned — on six hits while striking out seven in seven innings.

BASEBALL

Big 9

Rochester Mayo 7, Winona 0

ROCHESTER — The Winhawks (4-11, 3-11) lost their seventh straight game.

Coulee

G-E-T 16, Black River Falls 7

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. — The Red Hawks snapped a two-game skid and improved to 6-6 overall and 4-4 in the conference.

Three Rivers

Caledonia 10, Rushford-Peterson 0 (5)

CALEDONIA — Austin Klug and Brady Augedahl combined to throw a no-hitter as the Warriors improved to 15-3 overall and 12-2 in the conference.

Klug struck out four in two innings, and Augedahl struck out seven in three innings. An error prevented the pair from combining on a perfect game.

Thane Meiners led Caledonia at the plate with two RBI, while Klug, Casey Schultz, Andrew Kunelius and Ayden Goetzinger drove in a run apiece.

The Trojans lost their third straight and fell to 4-13 overall and 2-12 in the conference.

BOYS GOLF

Coulee

ETTRICK, Wis. — Black River Falls won Thursday’s conference meet at Ettrick Golf Club behind medalist Mike Antonelli.

Antonelli shot a 2-over-par 38 to help his team finish at 175, just five strokes ahead of G-E-T and seven ahead of Arcadia.

The Tigers’ Caden Skelding shot a 6-over 42 to take fourth, while Evan Anderson shot a 46 and finished ninth. Wyatt Madvig shot a 49 and tied for 11th to round out Black River Falls’ scoring.

The Red Hawks were led by Mason Truax and Sawyer Schmidt, who each shot a 41 and tied for second. Lance Jumbeck shot a 47 and finished 10th.

The Raiders’ Chandler Sonsalla shot a 43 and was fifth, while teammates Cole Sobotta and Dustin Klonecki shot a 45 and tied with West Salem’s Max Goetz for sixth.

The Panthers (200) finished fourth, while Onalaska Luther (215) was fifth and Westby/Viroqua (224) was sixth.

