May 19 High school sports roundup: Hughes breaks own school record

AUSTIN — The Winona Senior High 100-meter record had stood for 20 plus years entering this track and field season.
Chloe Hughes has now reset the record twice in less than two weeks.
Just 12 days after besting Anne Juaire’s 1997 record (15.47) with a time of 15.07 seconds, Hughes broke her own record on Tuesday with a sprint of 15.01 seconds in a Big 9 quadrangular at Austin.
No team scores were available.
Hughes also finished second (13.07) behind teammate Marquetta Berlin-Burns (12.80) in the 100. Berlin-Burns missed the last meet with an injury, but returned strong to win both the 100 and the 200 (27.30).
Junior Mandy Duellman took second in the discus (84-03).
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Big 9 Quadrangular
The Winona boys took third with 26 points in a Big 9 quadrangular at Paul Giel Field on Tuesday.
Rochester Century finished first (87), followed by Austin (29).
Cody Peterson won the 1600 by nearly 10 seconds with a time of four minutes and 44.92 seconds. Myles Rasmussen finished third (4:54.21).
Sophomore Wesley Wollan took first in the shot put (40-11), while James Molitor took second in the 110 (17.42) and 300 hurdles (43.69). Ben Rustad finished second in the 200 (23.24) and Dominic Davis missed second by 0.01 of a second, placing third in the 100 (11.63).
SOFTBALL
Three Rivers
Cotter 6, La Crescent-Hokah 4
Cotter 7, La Crescent-Hokah 1
Cotter scored two in the sixth to break a 4-4 tie in Game 1, and Nadia Dieterman’s three-run home run highlighted a four-run seventh to help the Ramblers in Game 2, capturing their ninth and 10th consecutive victories in the process.
The Ramblers (14-1, 12-0) — who are ranked fourth in Class AA by the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches Association — tied the game at 4 in the bottom of the fifth before taking the lead for good with a pair of runs in the sixth. Hailey Biesanz went 3-for-4 and Ali French finished 2-for-4 with two doubles to lead the Cotter offense. Maddy Hazelton earned the win by allowing four runs — two earned — on four hits with strikeouts in seven innings.
The Lancers (6-3, 6-3) led 1-0 heading into the fifth inning in Game 2 but Megan Morgan delivered a two-run single in the sixth to give Cotter the lead. Morgan finished with three hits. Dieterman added more than enough insurance with her three-run homer.
Hazelton once again earned the win in the circle, striking out seven in four scoreless innings in relief.
Lewiston-Altura 13, Caledonia/Spring Grove 3 (6)
CALEDONIA — The Cardinals (9-7, 5-6) smashed 13 hits to avenge a 13-3 loss to the Warriors (4-12, 3-9) exactly one week before.
L-A has now won seven of their past nine and nine of their past 12 games after an 0-4 start.
Tiegan Prigge went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run homer, Mia McGuire also homered and doubled as part of a 3-for-4, three RBI day. Raeana Kennedy hit a solo home run to give the Cardinals three homers on the day. Olivia Barkeim finished 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI, while Madison Oslie drove in two runs.
Senior Olivia Funk earned the win in the circle, striking out 10 in six innings.
Other scores:C-FC 11, Pepin-Alma 1
BOYS TENNIS
Big 9
Northfield 4, Winona 3
Northfield swept the four single matches to win the duel.
AJ Appicelli and Caleb Ellenburg dropped just two games at No. 1 doubles, Brandon Butenhof and Tyler Kronebusch won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles and Justin Brickner teamed up with Brady Fort to win in three sets at No. 3 doubles 6-1, 2-6, 6-0.