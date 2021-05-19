May 19 High school sports roundup: Hughes breaks own school record

AUSTIN — The Winona Senior High 100-meter record had stood for 20 plus years entering this track and field season.

Chloe Hughes has now reset the record twice in less than two weeks.

Just 12 days after besting Anne Juaire’s 1997 record (15.47) with a time of 15.07 seconds, Hughes broke her own record on Tuesday with a sprint of 15.01 seconds in a Big 9 quadrangular at Austin.

No team scores were available.

Hughes also finished second (13.07) behind teammate Marquetta Berlin-Burns (12.80) in the 100. Berlin-Burns missed the last meet with an injury, but returned strong to win both the 100 and the 200 (27.30).

Junior Mandy Duellman took second in the discus (84-03).

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Big 9 Quadrangular

The Winona boys took third with 26 points in a Big 9 quadrangular at Paul Giel Field on Tuesday.

Rochester Century finished first (87), followed by Austin (29).

Cody Peterson won the 1600 by nearly 10 seconds with a time of four minutes and 44.92 seconds. Myles Rasmussen finished third (4:54.21).