May 17 High school sports roundup: Hadaway leads Cotter softball over R-P

OWATONNA — The Winhawks (12-4, 11-3) regained their winning form behind an offensive performance that saw five finish with multiple hits against the Huskies (9-8, 9-5).

Grace Fricke went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI, Paige Grafton doubled twice with two RBI, Makayla Steffes also doubled twice, Mackenzi Simmons went 2-for-4 with a double and Alma Johnson went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and an RBI to help Winona snap a two-game slide.

Olivia Poulin also doubled and finished with two RBI. Steffes picked up the win in the circle, racking up 11 strikeouts for the sixth-ranked Winhawks.

Coulee

G-E-T 13, Onalaska Luther 2

ONALASKA — The Red Hawks (6-2, 3-2) scored at least once in six of the seven innings to take care of the Knights.

Anna Puent was 4-for-5 with a double and scored three runs for G-E-T, which pulled away with three runs in the third and four more in the fourth. Ryann Duffenbach was 3-for-4 with a home run, and Camery Holzer was 2-for-5 with a triple for the Red Hawks.

Genna O’Neill held Luther (4-6, 0-6) scoreless until the sixth inning and struck out six in a complete game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.