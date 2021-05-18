May 17 High school sports roundup: Hadaway leads Cotter softball over R-P

RUSHFORD — Lexi Hadaway did a little bit of everything thanks to a productive day at both the plate and in the circle to help the Cotter softball team pick up their eighth consecutive win with an 11-1 six-inning victory over Rushford-Peterson
Hadaway went 4-for-4 with two doubles and a triple, while driving in five runs for the Ramblers (12-1, 10-0) — who are ranked fourth in Class AA by the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches Association. The senior right-hander also gave up one unearned run on one hit to go along with four strikeouts in three innings to pick up the win in the circle.
Abree Dieterman smacked a home run, while Grace Miller went 2-for-2 to help lead the Ramblers. Maddy Hazelton gave up one hit over three shutout innings in relief of Hadaway.
Lewiston-Altura 8, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central 2
LEWISTON — Olivia Funk made her senior night a memorable one.
The lone L-A senior hit a two-run home run and struck out 11 in the circle to pick up the win with a complete game effort.
Staytlen Seefeldt went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while Raeana Kenne tripled to help lead the Cardinals (8-7, 4-6).
Big 9
Winona 9, Owatonna 2
OWATONNA — The Winhawks (12-4, 11-3) regained their winning form behind an offensive performance that saw five finish with multiple hits against the Huskies (9-8, 9-5).
Grace Fricke went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI, Paige Grafton doubled twice with two RBI, Makayla Steffes also doubled twice, Mackenzi Simmons went 2-for-4 with a double and Alma Johnson went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and an RBI to help Winona snap a two-game slide.
Olivia Poulin also doubled and finished with two RBI. Steffes picked up the win in the circle, racking up 11 strikeouts for the sixth-ranked Winhawks.
Coulee
G-E-T 13, Onalaska Luther 2
ONALASKA — The Red Hawks (6-2, 3-2) scored at least once in six of the seven innings to take care of the Knights.
Anna Puent was 4-for-5 with a double and scored three runs for G-E-T, which pulled away with three runs in the third and four more in the fourth. Ryann Duffenbach was 3-for-4 with a home run, and Camery Holzer was 2-for-5 with a triple for the Red Hawks.
Genna O’Neill held Luther (4-6, 0-6) scoreless until the sixth inning and struck out six in a complete game.