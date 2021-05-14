May 15 High school sports roundup: Cotter baseball wins second in a row

PRESTON — The Cotter baseball team won their second consecutive game, defeating Lanesboro/Fillmore Central 9-6 on the road Friday.
Nate Stanislawski, Cale Beckman and Peyton Weifenbach each had two hits with Stanislawski joining Brett Biesanz and Charlie Reilly with two RBI to lead the Cotter attack.
Jon Going picked up the win and Tate Gilbertson earned the save for the Ramblers (6-8, 4-8), who now host Three Rivers Conference foe Rushford-Peterson at 5 p.m. Monday.
SOFTBALL
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 4, Rushford-Peterson 0
La Crescent-Hokah 14, Rushford-Peterson 4 (5)
RUSHFORD — Allie Mallicoat tossed a complete game shutout, scattering eight hits to go along with six strikeouts in Game 1, before the Lancers exploded for 14 runs in Game 2.
Aviana Anderson-Ingram, Rylin Hoel and Isabelle Olson each tallied two hits for the Trojans (1-15, 0-12). Olson also pitched two perfect innings in relief of starter Emarie Jacobson.
Game 2 saw the Lancers (4-1, 4-1) score six runs in both the second and third innings to take control. Piper Walton 1-for-2 with a triple and two RBI, while Kira Boyer went 2-for-3 with three RBI to lead the Lancers.
Dairyland
C-FC 10, Mel-Min 0 (6)
FOUNTAIN CITY — The Pirates (11-3, 10-1) took control with a six-run first inning and never looked back on their way to their fourth consecutive victory.
Chayce Rollinger and Jordyn Halverson each went 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Cadence Wenger went 2-for-4 with a double to lead C-FC.
Emma Baures earned the win in the circle, allowing just one hit, while striking out eight in six innings.
BOYS GOLF
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 169, LARP 182
HOUSTON — La Crescent-Hokah’s Ryan Nutter earned medalist honors with a 5-over-par 40.
LARP’s Anders Shurson and La Crescent-Hokah’s Owen Davison tied for second with a 42, while LARP’s Andrew Hoiness and La Crescent-Hokah’s Ben Kerska were next with a 43.
TRACK AND FIELD
La Crescent-Hokah quadrangular
LA CRESCENT — Emmarie Byom won three individual events to help lead a good day for the La Crescent-Hokah girls track and field team against Rushford-Peterson, Lewiston-Altura and Riverdale.
Byom won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.9 seconds before winning the triple jump (33-01.25) and the pole vault (10 feet). Fellow Lancer, Amanda Iverson swept the 100- (12.6) and 200-meter (27.2) dashes. Lola Baudek won the 800 (2:42.9), Lydia Rosendahl won the 1600 (5:45.9), while the 3200 relay team of Corrina Lechnir, Mya Hermann, Olivia Meyer and Jazmine Cline also took first (12:09.4).
Lewiston-Altura’s Anna Hennessy won the high jump with a leap of four feet and 10 inches and was also a part of the Cardinals 4X100 winning relay team, joining Elise Sommer, Janae Salvetti and Joelle Hammann. Jamie Gibbs won the long jump with a leap of 14 feet.
On the boys side, it was Rushford-Peterson that won eight individual events.
Aaron Prinsen won the 110 hurdles (17.8) and the pole vault (10 feet), while Ben Wieser swept both the shot put (47-05.50) and the discus (136-01). Austin Agrimson won the 200 (25.4), Tyler Rislov won the 800 (2:05.7), Gregg Gile won the triple jump (33-11) and Dalton Hoel won the long jump (18-06).
La Crescent-Hokah was led by Tony Haack, who won three events: the 100 (11.7), the 400 (55.10) and the high jump (5-08). The 3200 relay team of Alex Danielson, Tyler Groth, Jack Redman and Cody Kowalski also took first.
Lewiston-Altura dominated the relays.