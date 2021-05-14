May 15 High school sports roundup: Cotter baseball wins second in a row

PRESTON — The Cotter baseball team won their second consecutive game, defeating Lanesboro/Fillmore Central 9-6 on the road Friday.

Nate Stanislawski, Cale Beckman and Peyton Weifenbach each had two hits with Stanislawski joining Brett Biesanz and Charlie Reilly with two RBI to lead the Cotter attack.

Jon Going picked up the win and Tate Gilbertson earned the save for the Ramblers (6-8, 4-8), who now host Three Rivers Conference foe Rushford-Peterson at 5 p.m. Monday.

SOFTBALL

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 4, Rushford-Peterson 0

La Crescent-Hokah 14, Rushford-Peterson 4 (5)

RUSHFORD — Allie Mallicoat tossed a complete game shutout, scattering eight hits to go along with six strikeouts in Game 1, before the Lancers exploded for 14 runs in Game 2.

Aviana Anderson-Ingram, Rylin Hoel and Isabelle Olson each tallied two hits for the Trojans (1-15, 0-12). Olson also pitched two perfect innings in relief of starter Emarie Jacobson.