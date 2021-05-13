May 13 High school sports roundup: Cotter baseball knocks off Triton

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 8, Lewiston-Altura 7

LA CRESCENT — The Cardinals (7-7, 3-6) took a 7-6 lead on a Mia McGuire grand slam in the top of the seventh, but the Lancers answered with two runs with the last coming on a bases loaded walk.

It was the only hit of the day for McGuire, while Cadence Veraguth went 1-for-1 with two RBI and Olivia Funk was 2-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base for the Cardinals.

Kelsey Kiesau went 2-for-3 with a double, home run and three RBI, while Molly Bills went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple for the Lancers.

Caledonia/Spring Grove 9, Rushford-Peterson 4

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Warriors (4-8, 3-6) grabbed an early lead with three runs in the bottom of the first and extended their lead to 8-0 with one in the third and four in the fourth.

Grace Privet was 3 for 4 with two RBI, while Paige Klug, Claire Buttell, Brianna Stemper and Lydia Jennings all drove in a run.

Privet also picked up the win; she allowed four runs — two earned — on six hits and struck out nine in seven innings.