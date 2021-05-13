May 13 High school sports roundup: Cotter baseball knocks off Triton

DODGE CENTER — The Cotter baseball team snapped a three-game losing skid on Thursday by knocking off Triton 10-4 on the road.
Charlie Reilly did a little bit of everything, picking up the win on the mound, while also going 3-for-4 with a double at the plate.
Reilly was one of four Ramblers with a multi-hit game: Brenin Speltz went 3-for-5, Brett Biesanz finished 2-for-4 with a double and Connor Yocum was 2-for-2 for the Ramblers (5-8).
Big 9
Northfield 1, Winona 0
St. Cloud State commit Ethan Lanthier no-hit the Winhawks, striking out 10 and walking two in seven hitless innings.
Marcus Winter pitched four perfect innings in relief for Winona (6-9, 5-9), which has now lost five consecutive games.
The Raiders only had two hits with their only run coming in the first inning.
Three Rivers
Lewiston-Altura 4, La Crescent-Hokah 0
LEWISTON, Minn. — Connor Ramthum accounted for the game's runs with a grand slam in the fifth to lift the Cardinals (9-4, 9-2).
The Lancers (4-3, 4-2) totaled just three hits and had their four-game winning streak snapped.
Caledonia 12, Rushford-Peterson 0 (5)
RUSHFORD — Devin Vonderohe and Brady Augedahl combined to no-hit the Trojans (4-9, 2-8).
Vonderohe started and tossed three hitless innings with two strikeouts, while Augedahl threw two hitless innings in relief for the Warriors (11-2, 9-1).
Coulee
Arcadia 5, Onalaska Luther 2
ONALASKA — Alex Madden helped the Raiders stay unbeaten in Coulee Conference play, allowing two runs in 6 ⅔ innings on the mound for Arcadia (5-2, 5-0).
The Raiders surged ahead behind a four-run first inning.
SOFTBALL
Big 9
Northfield 6, Winona 3
NORTHFIELD — In a battle of the top two teams in the Big 9, it was the Raiders (13-2, 12-0) and former Winhawk Brynn Hostettler that came out on top to snap the Winhawks’ eight game win streak.
Hostettler allowed three runs — two earned — on seven hits, while striking out 14 in seven innings.
Makayla Steffes pitched 3 ⅓ scoreless innings in relief of Winona starter Ava Hamsund. Macy McNally and Grace Fricke each tallied two hits and a run scored for the seventh-ranked Winhawks (11-3, 10-2).
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 8, Lewiston-Altura 7
LA CRESCENT — The Cardinals (7-7, 3-6) took a 7-6 lead on a Mia McGuire grand slam in the top of the seventh, but the Lancers answered with two runs with the last coming on a bases loaded walk.
It was the only hit of the day for McGuire, while Cadence Veraguth went 1-for-1 with two RBI and Olivia Funk was 2-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base for the Cardinals.
Kelsey Kiesau went 2-for-3 with a double, home run and three RBI, while Molly Bills went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple for the Lancers.
Caledonia/Spring Grove 9, Rushford-Peterson 4
CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Warriors (4-8, 3-6) grabbed an early lead with three runs in the bottom of the first and extended their lead to 8-0 with one in the third and four in the fourth.
Grace Privet was 3 for 4 with two RBI, while Paige Klug, Claire Buttell, Brianna Stemper and Lydia Jennings all drove in a run.
Privet also picked up the win; she allowed four runs — two earned — on six hits and struck out nine in seven innings.
Rylin Hoel had two hits for the Trojans, while Hailey Jenkins and Ariana Anderson each recorded an RBI.