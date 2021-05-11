May 11 High school sports roundup: Steffes, Hamsund lead Winhawks over Huskies

The Winona Senior High softball team used another stellar start from Makayla Steffes in the circle, with the sophomore allowing just two hits to help lead the Winhawks to a 2-1 win over Owatonna on the road Tuesday.
The victory for the Winhawks (11-2, 9-1) — who are ranked seventh in Class AAA in the latest polls by the Minnesota High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association — sets up a big game on Thursday against the current 10th ranked team in Class AAAA in Northfield, which is a perfect 10-0 in Big 9 play entering Tuesday night.
The Winhawks stayed in contention for a conference title thanks to the right arm of Steffes, who struck out 10 in seven innings. The only blemish came courtesy of an Anna LaDuke home run.
Sophomore Ava Hamsund led the Winona offense, going 2-for-3 with a run scored and RBI. Grace Fricke finished with a double and a run scored, while Mackenzi Simmons was responsible for the other Winona run with an RBI double.
Three Rivers
Lanesboro/Fillmore Central 7, Rushford-Peterson 4 (10)
RUSHFORD — The Falcons scored four runs — three of which were unearned — in the top of the 10th to break a 3-3 tie.
Paige Dailey led the R-P offense going 3-for-4, while Ellie Ekern recorded a two-run triple in the fifth.
Emarie Jacobson went seven innings in the circle for the Trojans (1-12, 0-9), allowing three runs on seven hits with four strikeouts.
Caledonia 13, Lewiston-Altura 0 (5)
LEWISTON — The Cardinals (7-6, 3-6) walked 10 Warriors on the day.
Madison Oslie recorded the only hit for LA.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Red Wing Quadrangular
RED WING — Chloe Hughes once again dominated the 100-meter hurdles, winning by more than two seconds with a time of 15.42 seconds, but for the first time all season she was edged in the 300 hurdles.
Rochester Mayo’s Hannah Hansen (45.67) just finished ahead of Hughes (45.84), who set the school and Paul Giel Field facility records five days ago at the Winhawks’ last meet. Hughes also won the high jump with a jump of 4 feet, 10 inches.
In all, the Winhawks had six individual winners, including a winning time in the 800 relay.
Nevaeh Mitchel won the 200 dash (28.11) and Ava Pike won the mile run (5:39.43), while Mandy Duellman continued her stellar junior season in the field by winning the discus with a throw of 96-10. Duellman also finished second in the shot put (31-04).
Baseball
Big 9
Owatonna 12, Winona 7
OWATONNA — Quinn Larsen, Charlie Olson and Cody Hundorf each had two hits for the Winhawks (6-8) with Larsen tallying two RBI as well.
The Winhawks will look to bounce back on Thursday against Northfield.
Three Rivers
Rushford-Peterson 12, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central 2 (5)
PRESTON, Minn. — A bases clearing double by Evan Loney highlighted a five-run first inning for the Trojans (4-10, 2-9).
Malachi Bunke earned the win with a complete game effort on the mound.
La Crescent-Hokah 3, Cotter 1
The Ramblers (4-8, 3-8) had an opportunity with the bases loaded in the seventh but couldn’t get the tying run across to suffer their third straight loss at the hands of the Lancers (4-2, 4-1).
Viterbo commit Cale Beckman was strong again on the mound, allowing two runs with nine strikeouts in six innings. Nathan Stanislawski went 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Ramblers offense.
Coulee
GET 13, Onalaska Luther 3 (5)
GALESVILLE — A nine-run fourth helped the Red Hawks (3-4) snap a three-game losing streak.
GIRLS GOLF
LARP 211, Caledonia/Houston 253
LEWISTON — Alexa Agin earned medalist honors with a 50, while teammate Halle McElmury followed with a 52 to lead LARP.
Erin Walters shot a 57 to lead Caledonia/Houston.