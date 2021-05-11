May 11 High school sports roundup: Steffes, Hamsund lead Winhawks over Huskies

The Winona Senior High softball team used another stellar start from Makayla Steffes in the circle, with the sophomore allowing just two hits to help lead the Winhawks to a 2-1 win over Owatonna on the road Tuesday.

The victory for the Winhawks (11-2, 9-1) — who are ranked seventh in Class AAA in the latest polls by the Minnesota High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association — sets up a big game on Thursday against the current 10th ranked team in Class AAAA in Northfield, which is a perfect 10-0 in Big 9 play entering Tuesday night.

The Winhawks stayed in contention for a conference title thanks to the right arm of Steffes, who struck out 10 in seven innings. The only blemish came courtesy of an Anna LaDuke home run.

Sophomore Ava Hamsund led the Winona offense, going 2-for-3 with a run scored and RBI. Grace Fricke finished with a double and a run scored, while Mackenzi Simmons was responsible for the other Winona run with an RBI double.

Three Rivers

Lanesboro/Fillmore Central 7, Rushford-Peterson 4 (10)

RUSHFORD — The Falcons scored four runs — three of which were unearned — in the top of the 10th to break a 3-3 tie.