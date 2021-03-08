 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
March 8 High school sports roundup: Bonow's last second free throws leads Cardinals over St. Charles
0 comments
alert top story
MONDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP

March 8 High school sports roundup: Bonow's last second free throws leads Cardinals over St. Charles

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. CHARLES — Collin Bonow made a pair of free throws with 2.1 seconds left to help lift the Lewiston-Altura High School boys basketball team to their fifth straight victory with a 61-59 win over St. Charles Monday night. 

Bonow finished with 14 points as the Cardinals (11-5, 8-5) were able to hold off the Saints (6-5, 6-5) despite being outscored 34-21 in the second half. Jerry Hines scored a team-best 17 points, while Thomas Menk made four 3-pointers on his way to 14 points for the Cardinals. Sam Bronk chipped in 12 points as well. 

Kooper Vaughn finished with a game-high 28 points to lead St. Charles. 

The two teams play again Thursday at Lewiston. 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Three Rivers

St. Charles 46, Lewiston-Altura 40

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

LEWISTON — Anna Hennessy finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Cardinals (2-14, 2-11), who trailed 28-14 at the break. Elise Sommers added nine points, while Madison Oslie chipped in six. 

Lindsey Root finished with a game-high 21 points to lead the Saints (8-8, 5-8). 

Nonconference 

Rushford-Peterson 74, Leroy-Ostrander 31

RUSHFORD — Led by a game-high 18 points from Kaylee Ruberg, the Trojans (4-12) won their second consecutive game. 

Ruberg was 6-for-15 from the field and also collected seven rebounds, while Alora Wilkemeyer also finished with seven rebounds to go along with 11 points. 

GIRLS HOCKEY

Rochester Century 6, Winona 0

ROCHESTER — The Winhawks (0-14) were outshot 47-14. Eighth-grader Aliya Gricius made 41 saves in net for Winona. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Warmup to expand from Central states to Northeast

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Video slideshow--La Crescent's Rick Boyer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News