March 8 High school sports roundup: Bonow's last second free throws leads Cardinals over St. Charles

ST. CHARLES — Collin Bonow made a pair of free throws with 2.1 seconds left to help lift the Lewiston-Altura High School boys basketball team to their fifth straight victory with a 61-59 win over St. Charles Monday night.

Bonow finished with 14 points as the Cardinals (11-5, 8-5) were able to hold off the Saints (6-5, 6-5) despite being outscored 34-21 in the second half. Jerry Hines scored a team-best 17 points, while Thomas Menk made four 3-pointers on his way to 14 points for the Cardinals. Sam Bronk chipped in 12 points as well.

Kooper Vaughn finished with a game-high 28 points to lead St. Charles.

The two teams play again Thursday at Lewiston.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Three Rivers

St. Charles 46, Lewiston-Altura 40

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

LEWISTON — Anna Hennessy finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Cardinals (2-14, 2-11), who trailed 28-14 at the break. Elise Sommers added nine points, while Madison Oslie chipped in six.

Lindsey Root finished with a game-high 21 points to lead the Saints (8-8, 5-8).

Nonconference