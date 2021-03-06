March 6 High school sports roundup: Lewiston-Altura boys win four straight; WSHS gymnastics sets a season-high

LEWISTON — The Lewiston-Altura High School boys basketball team won their fourth game in a row with a 65-48 victory over section 1AA foe Pine Island Saturday afternoon.
It was also the sixth win in their past seven games for the Cardinals who improve to 10-5 overall.
Kyle Fredrickson and Thomas Menk each made three 3-pointers to finish with 16 points apiece. Sam Bronk hit two triples of his own as he added 14 points. As a team, the Cardinals made 10 3s compared to just three for Pine Island.
Rushford-Peterson 64, Lanesboro 43
RUSHFORD — Luke O'Hare scored 20 points to help lead the Trojans (9-6) to their third straight victory.
O'Hare was 8-for-15 from the field and also tallied three steals. Fellow senior Justin Ruberg added 12 points to go along with seven rebounds. Malachi Bunke and Ben Wiesler also contributed 12 points for Rushford-Peterson.
The Trojans go for win No. 4 in a row when they travel to take on Spring Grove Monday.
GYMNASTICS
Big 9
Owatonna 144.925, Winona 138.325
The Winhawks ended the regular season with their highest score of the season.
Senior Chloe Hughes tied for first on the vault (9.4) and won the floor exercise (9.575) before finishing third in the all-around (36.0). Natalya Franz hit her season high on the bars (9.125) to place second. She also finished third on the vault (9.1) and fourth on the beam (8.65), the floor (9.075) and in the all-around (35.95). It was her highest all-around score of the season.
“I cannot say enough about the leadership of this team," coach Brittney Steine said via email. "They work hard together, push each other, support each other and step up when the team needs it.”
Next up, Winona/Cotter heads to the Big 9 Conference championships 1:15 p.m. Saturday in Mankato at K & G Gymnastics.
BOYS HOCKEY
Mankato West 3, Winona 0
MANKATO — The Winhawks (4-10-1) were outshot 34-8 as they saw their two-game win streak snapped.
Senior Alex Benson made 31 saves between the pipes for Winona, which will look to bounce back Monday on the road at Norfield.