March 6 High school sports roundup: Lewiston-Altura boys win four straight; WSHS gymnastics sets a season-high

Senior Chloe Hughes tied for first on the vault (9.4) and won the floor exercise (9.575) before finishing third in the all-around (36.0). Natalya Franz hit her season high on the bars (9.125) to place second. She also finished third on the vault (9.1) and fourth on the beam (8.65), the floor (9.075) and in the all-around (35.95). It was her highest all-around score of the season.

“I cannot say enough about the leadership of this team," coach Brittney Steine said via email. "They work hard together, push each other, support each other and step up when the team needs it.”

Next up, Winona/Cotter heads to the Big 9 Conference championships 1:15 p.m. Saturday in Mankato at K & G Gymnastics.

BOYS HOCKEY

Mankato West 3, Winona 0

MANKATO — The Winhawks (4-10-1) were outshot 34-8 as they saw their two-game win streak snapped.

Senior Alex Benson made 31 saves between the pipes for Winona, which will look to bounce back Monday on the road at Norfield.

