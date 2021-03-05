March 5 High school sports roundup: Winona boys beat Faribault; Cotter girls see win streak snapped

FARIBAULT — The Winona Senior High boys basketball team bounced back from a tough loss on Tuesday by handling Faribault 63-50 on the road Friday night.
The Winhawks (8-7, 8-7) have now won four of five games after a stretch that saw them lose six out of seven.
Junior Jasper Hedin paced the Winona offense with a game-high 26 points to go along with five assists and four rebounds. Senior Jake Miller finished two rebounds shy of a double-double, tallying 13 points with eight rebounds. Fellow senior Max Maxwell also had 13 points to go along with seven rebounds.
The Winhawks are next in action Monday when they host Rochester John Marshall.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
THREE RIVERS
Caledonia 60, Cotter 52
CALEDONIA — Megan Morgan canned six 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 24 points but the Ramblers (11-3, 10-2) saw their 10-game win streak snapped by their rival Caledonia (10-3, 9-2).
The two teams are scheduled for a rematch at Monday in what will be a de facto Three Rivers East Division championship game with the winner crowned the division champ. Tip off is set for title 7:30 p.m. at the John Nett Rec Center.
Junior Sofia Sandcork made four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points. As a team, the Ramblers made 11 3s on the night but were just 1 of 4 from the free throw line.
Alexis Schroeder finished with a team-best 22 points for Caledonia, while Paige Klug (14) and Kailey Banse (10) also finished in double figures.