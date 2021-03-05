March 5 High school sports roundup: Winona boys beat Faribault; Cotter girls see win streak snapped

FARIBAULT — The Winona Senior High boys basketball team bounced back from a tough loss on Tuesday by handling Faribault 63-50 on the road Friday night.

The Winhawks (8-7, 8-7) have now won four of five games after a stretch that saw them lose six out of seven.

Junior Jasper Hedin paced the Winona offense with a game-high 26 points to go along with five assists and four rebounds. Senior Jake Miller finished two rebounds shy of a double-double, tallying 13 points with eight rebounds. Fellow senior Max Maxwell also had 13 points to go along with seven rebounds.

The Winhawks are next in action Monday when they host Rochester John Marshall.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS

Caledonia 60, Cotter 52

CALEDONIA — Megan Morgan canned six 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 24 points but the Ramblers (11-3, 10-2) saw their 10-game win streak snapped by their rival Caledonia (10-3, 9-2).