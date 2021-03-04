March 4 High school sports roundup: Cotter girls win 10th straight behind balanced attack

LA CRESCENT — The Cotter girls basketball team used a team-best 13 points each from Megan Morgan and Sofia Sandcork to help secure their 10th consecutive win with a 69-49 victory over La Crescent-Hokah on Thursday night in La Crescent.

Sandcork hit three of the Ramblers’ eight 3-pointers on a night that saw nine different players score for Cotter (11-2, 10-1). Senior Ellie Macal added 11 points, while Olivia Gardner and Ava Killian each chipped in eight points for Cotter, which led 39-21 at the half.

Molly Bills finished with a game-high 15 points, while Maddie Danielson had 14 points for the Lancers (8-6, 5-6).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 58, Cotter 33

Connor Yocum finished with a game-high 20 points for Cotter, but the Lancers (9-5, 7-4) bounced back from a loss to Caledonia thanks to a balanced attack that saw three finish in double figures.

Sophomore Mason Einerwold scored 14 points to lead the Lancers (9-5, 7-4), who had lost three straight games before they built a 28-13 halftime lead on the Ramblers.