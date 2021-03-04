March 4 High school sports roundup: Cotter girls win 10th straight behind balanced attack

LA CRESCENT — The Cotter girls basketball team used a team-best 13 points each from Megan Morgan and Sofia Sandcork to help secure their 10th consecutive win with a 69-49 victory over La Crescent-Hokah on Thursday night in La Crescent.
Sandcork hit three of the Ramblers’ eight 3-pointers on a night that saw nine different players score for Cotter (11-2, 10-1). Senior Ellie Macal added 11 points, while Olivia Gardner and Ava Killian each chipped in eight points for Cotter, which led 39-21 at the half.
Molly Bills finished with a game-high 15 points, while Maddie Danielson had 14 points for the Lancers (8-6, 5-6).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 58, Cotter 33
Connor Yocum finished with a game-high 20 points for Cotter, but the Lancers (9-5, 7-4) bounced back from a loss to Caledonia thanks to a balanced attack that saw three finish in double figures.
Sophomore Mason Einerwold scored 14 points to lead the Lancers (9-5, 7-4), who had lost three straight games before they built a 28-13 halftime lead on the Ramblers.
Junior Cam Manske and sophomore Carter Todd added 10 points apiece for La Crescent-Hokah.
Yocum finished a perfect 5-for-5 from the free throw line to lead the Ramblers (1-13, 0-11), who will look to snap a five-game losing streak at Kingsland 11 a.m. Saturday.
Lewiston-Altura 60, Wabasha-Kellogg 30
LEWISTON — The Cardinals outscored the Falcons (2-10, 2-10) 44-23 in the second half for their third straight victory.
Thomas Menk made five 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 19 points, as well as eight rebounds for L-A, which saw three finish in double figures. Collin Bonow finished a rebound shy of a double-double, scoring 11 points. Kyle Fredrickson made a pair of 3s to add 10 points, while Cole Kreidermacher chipped in eight.
The Cardinals (9-5, 7-5) aim to make it four in a row when they host Pine Island at 1 p.m. Saturday.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Mankato West 6, Winona 0
The Winhawks (0-14) celebrated senior night and finished a season-high 31 shots on goal. Eighth-grader goalie Aliya Gricius made 58 saves in net for Winona.
BOYS HOCKEY
Winona 8, La Crescent-Hokah 3
LA CRESCENT — The Winhawks (4-9-1) won their second straight game.