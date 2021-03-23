 Skip to main content
March 22 High school sports roundup: Rushford-Peterson season ends in 1A semis
March 22 High school sports roundup: Rushford-Peterson season ends in 1A semis

ROCHESTER — The Rushford-Peterson High School boys basketball team saw its postseason run come to an end Monday night, as the fourth-seeded Trojans fell to top-seeded Southland 73-55 in a MSHSL Section 1A semifinal at Rochester Century High School. 

Grady Hengel led the way on offense with a team-best 18 points on an efficient 7-of-9 shooting for the Trojans (13-7), who had entered winners of seven straight. Senior Luke O'Hare added 14 points and grabbed five rebounds, while fellow senior Justin Ruberg finished with eight points to go along with a team-best seven boards. 

