March 2 High school sports roundup: Winona's Anna Gilmer, Rory Briggs qualify for nordic ski state meet
March 2 High school sports roundup: Winona's Anna Gilmer, Rory Briggs qualify for nordic ski state meet

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Winona/Cotter nordic ski team will be represented in the MSHSL nordic ski state meet next week. 

Eighth-grader Anna Gilmer and sophomore Rory Briggs each qualified for the state meet thanks to top 10 performances on Tuesday at the Section 1 meet at Hyland Hills in Bloomington. 

The girls as a team finished fourth out of nine teams with 315 points, while the boys placed sixth with 302 points. Rosemount won on the girls side (376), while Prior Lake took first in the boys division. The top two teams qualify for state. 

The meet had two races — classic style followed by a freestyle race. Gilmer took eighth in the classic with a time of 17 minutes and 17.9 seconds, then second in the skate race (14:16.3) to finish fifth overall with a combined time of 31:34.2 to qualify for the state meet on Thursday, March 12 at Giant's Ridge in Biwabik.

Other top finishers for the Winhawks were Miranda Lindaman (24th, 35:38.1) and Mollie Ping (27th, 35:49.4). The top 10 finishers outside of those on the top two qualifying state teams advanced to state.

On the boys side, Briggs finished 14th overall (23:03.6) after a ninth-place finish in the classic style (11:42.8) and a 17th-place in the skate style (11:20.8). The boys state meet is on Friday, March 12 at Giant's Ridge in Biwabik. 

Other top finishers for the Winhawks included Owen Ping (23rd, 24:23.9) and Will Hardy (26th, 25:01.5). 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Three Rivers

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 64, Lewiston-Altura 51

LEWISTON — Christa Sauer canned three 3-pointers on her way to finish with a team-best 17 points but the Cardinals (1-13, 1-10) were unable to overcome a 12-point halftime deficit. 

Anna Hennessy added 10 points, while Elise Sommer chipped in nine points, but L-A was just 8 of 19 from the free-throw line. The Cardinals will look to bounce back Monday when they host St. Charles. 

Big 9

Owatonna 57, Winona 50

OWATONNA — The Winhawks made nine 3-pointers before ultimately falling to a solid Owatonna squad. 

Winona (1-11, 1-8) aims to right the ship 7:30 p.m. Friday when it hosts Faribault, which the Winhawks defeated 55-51 on Jan. 22. 

