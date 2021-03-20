 Skip to main content
March 19 High school sports roundup: R-P boys advance to Section 1A semifinals
FRIDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP

RUSHFORD — The Rushford-Peterson High School boys basketball team took care of business on Friday, sprinting past 12th-seeded Wabasha-Kellogg 54-28 in a MSHSL Section 1A quarterfinal at Rushford-Peterson-High School. 

It was the seventh consecutive win for the fourth-seeded Trojans (13-6), who now advance to take on top-seeded Southland (17-2) on Monday in a Section 1A semifinal at Rochester Century High School.

Rushford-Peterson saw four finish in double figures with Malachi Bunke, Grady Hengel and Justin Ruberg all scoring a team-high 12 points. Bunke and Hengel each made a pair of 3s, while Ruberg collected a team-best eight rebounds. Luke O'Hare had 11 points and seven boards. 

The Trojans outscored the Falcons — who upsetted fifth-seed Spring Grove 38-36 in the opening round — by 15 in the second half after staking a 25-14 halftime lead. 

SECTION 1AA Quarterfinal 

No. 4 PEM 64, Lewiston-Altura 56

PLAINVIEW — The fifth-seeded Cardinals (14-6) cut a 17-2 early deficit down to four at the half but were unable to get past the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (15-5). 

