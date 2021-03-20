March 19 High school sports roundup: R-P boys advance to Section 1A semifinals

RUSHFORD — The Rushford-Peterson High School boys basketball team took care of business on Friday, sprinting past 12th-seeded Wabasha-Kellogg 54-28 in a MSHSL Section 1A quarterfinal at Rushford-Peterson-High School.
It was the seventh consecutive win for the fourth-seeded Trojans (13-6), who now advance to take on top-seeded Southland (17-2) on Monday in a Section 1A semifinal at Rochester Century High School.
Rushford-Peterson saw four finish in double figures with Malachi Bunke, Grady Hengel and Justin Ruberg all scoring a team-high 12 points. Bunke and Hengel each made a pair of 3s, while Ruberg collected a team-best eight rebounds. Luke O'Hare had 11 points and seven boards.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Photos: R-P BBB vs W-K
Rushford-Peterson's Ben Wieser (53) goes up for a layup over Wabasha-Kellogg's Kedron Reimers (22) and Adam Dunagan (33) during Friday night MSHSL Section 1A basketball action.
Craig Johnson
Photos: R-P BBB vs W-K
Rushford-Peterson's Luke O'Hare (13) draws a lot of attention as he goes up for a shot in the lane against Wabasha-Kellogg during MSHSL Section 1A basketball action on Friday, March 19th, 2021, at Rushford-Peterson High School.
Craig Johnson
Photos: R-P BBB vs W-K
Rushford-Peterson's Trey Olson (5) fires a three-pointer against Wabasha-Kellogg during Friday's MSHSL Section 1A basketball game at Rushford-Peterson High School.
Craig Johnson
Photos: R-P BBB vs W-K
Rushford-Peterson's Justin Ruberg (21) goes up for a layup against Wabasha-Kellogg during Friday's MSHSL Section 1A basketball game at Rushford-Peterson High School.
Craig Johnson
Photos: R-P BBB vs W-K
Rushford-Peterson's Luke O'Hare (13) goes up for a shot against Wabasha-Kellogg during MSHSL Section 1A basketball action on Friday, March 19th, 2021, at Rushford-Peterson High School.
Craig Johnson
Photos: R-P BBB vs W-K
Rushford-Peterson's Malachi Bunke (1) lines up a free throw during MSHSL Section 1A basketball action on Friday, March 19th, 2021, at Rushford-Peterson High School. The Trojans advance in tournament play as they defeat the Falcons of Wabasha-Kellogg by a score of 54-28.
Craig Johnson
Photos: R-P BBB vs W-K
Rushford-Peterson's Luke O'Hare (13) dribbles past Wabasha-Kellogg's Max Bergan (13) during MSHSL Section 1A basketball action on Friday, March 19th, 2021, at Rushford-Peterson High School.
Craig Johnson
Photos: R-P BBB vs W-K
Rushford-Peterson's Trey Olson (5) releases a three-pointer over Wabasha-Kellogg's Brady Wodele (5) during MSHSL Section 1A basketball action on Friday, March 19th, 2021, at Rushford-Peterson High School.
Craig Johnson
Photos: R-P BBB vs W-K
Rushford-Peterson's Luke O'Hare (13) goes up for a layup against Wabasha-Kellogg during MSHSL Section 1A basketball action on Friday, March 19th, 2021, at Rushford-Peterson High School.
Craig Johnson
Photos: R-P BBB vs W-K
Rushford-Peterson's Justin Ruberg (21) goes up for a shot over Wabasha-Kellogg's Max Bergan (13) during MSHSL Section 1A basketball action on Friday, March 19th, 2021, at Rushford-Peterson High School.
Craig Johnson
Photos: R-P BBB vs W-K
Rushford-Peterson's Grady Hengel (2) dribbles the basketball up the court during MSHSL Section 1A basketball action on Friday, March 19th, 2021, at Rushford-Peterson High School.
Craig Johnson
Photos: R-P BBB vs W-K
Rushford-Peterson's Logan Skalet (15) goes up for a layup against Wabasha-Kellogg during MSHSL Section 1A basketball action on Friday, March 19th, 2021, at Rushford-Peterson High School.
Craig Johnson
Photos: R-P BBB vs W-K
Rushford-Peterson's Grady Hengel shoots a free throw against Wabasha-Kellogg during MSHSL Section 1A basketball action on Friday, March 19th, 2021, at Rushford-Peterson High School.
Craig Johnson
Photos: R-P BBB vs W-K
Rushford-Peterson's fans cheer during MSHSL Section 1A basketball action against Wabasha-Kellogg on Friday, March 19th, 2021, at Rushford-Peterson High School. The Trojans went on to defeat the Falcons by a score of 54-28.
Craig Johnson
Photos: R-P BBB vs W-K
Rushford-Peterson's Luke O'Hare (13) goes up for fadeaway shot during Friday night's MSHSL Section 1A basketball game against Wabasha-Kellogg.
Craig Johnson
Photos: R-P BBB-vs W-K
Wabasha-Kellogg's Kedron Reimers (22) goes up for a layup as Rushford-Peterson's Luke O'Hare (13) goes up for shot block attempt during Friday night basketball action at Rushford-Peterson High School.
Craig Johnson
The Trojans outscored the Falcons — who upsetted fifth-seed Spring Grove 38-36 in the opening round — by 15 in the second half after staking a 25-14 halftime lead.
No. 4 PEM 64, Lewiston-Altura 56
PLAINVIEW — The fifth-seeded Cardinals (14-6) cut a 17-2 early deficit down to four at the half but were unable to get past the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (15-5).
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!