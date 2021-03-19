March 18 High school sports roundup: Cotter girls win playoff opener

The third-seeded Cotter girls basketball team wasted little time in their Section 1AA playoff opener, sprinting past 14th-seeded Triton 65-36 Thursday night at the John Nett Rec Center.
The Ramblers (14-4) raced out to a 31-13 halftime lead thanks, in part, to a balanced offense that saw all 10 players score. Junior Megan Morgan led the way with 17 points, while Allyssa Williams added 11 for the Ramblers, who now host sixth-seeded Caledonia at 7 p.m. Saturday night..
The two teams split their two regular season matchups but Cotter won the most recent matchup 71-44, which clinched the Three Rivers East Division title for the Ramblers.
No. 2 Lake City 70, No. 15 Lewiston-Altura 29
LAKE CITY — The Cardinals (3-16) saw their season end at the hands of second-seeded Tigers (16-3).
Section 1A
Round of 16
No. 6 Southland 58, No. 11 Rushford-Peterson 40
ADAMS, Minn. — The Trojans (4-15) were able to cut a 35-24 halftime deficit down to four with 13:38 left but the Rebels ended the game on a 21-7 run.