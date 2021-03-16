March 16 High school sports roundup: Rushford-Peterson boys open postseason with blowout

RUSHFORD — The Rushford-Peterson High School boys basketball team started their postseason run the right way as the fourth-seeded Trojans ran away from the No. 13 seed Bethlehem Academy 74-43 in a MSHSL Section 1A opening round game Tuesday night at Rushford-Peterson High School.

It was the sixth straight win for the Trojans (12-6), who now host No. 13 seed Wabasha-Kellogg after the Falcons upset No. 5 seed Spring Grove 38-36 Tuesday. R-P defeated W-K 60-35 in their only matchup on Jan. 21.

11 different players scored for the Trojans, who led 40-18 at the half. Justin Ruberg finished with a team-high 15 points to go along with seven rebounds — also a team-high. Ben Wieser and Luke O’Hare each finished with 12 points, Andrew Hoiness added eight, while Malachi Bunke and Trey Olson each chipped in six.

Section 1AA opening round

Caledonia 88, Cotter 23

CALEDONIA — Payton Weifenbach scored a team-high seven points, while Cale Beckman added six for the 16th-seeded Ramblers (1-18).

BOYS HOCKEY

Section 1A opening round

Waseca 4, Winona 1

