March 16 High school sports roundup: Rushford-Peterson boys open postseason with blowout

RUSHFORD — The Rushford-Peterson High School boys basketball team started their postseason run the right way as the fourth-seeded Trojans ran away from the No. 13 seed Bethlehem Academy 74-43 in a MSHSL Section 1A opening round game Tuesday night at Rushford-Peterson High School.
It was the sixth straight win for the Trojans (12-6), who now host No. 13 seed Wabasha-Kellogg after the Falcons upset No. 5 seed Spring Grove 38-36 Tuesday. R-P defeated W-K 60-35 in their only matchup on Jan. 21.
11 different players scored for the Trojans, who led 40-18 at the half. Justin Ruberg finished with a team-high 15 points to go along with seven rebounds — also a team-high. Ben Wieser and Luke O’Hare each finished with 12 points, Andrew Hoiness added eight, while Malachi Bunke and Trey Olson each chipped in six.
Section 1AA opening round
Caledonia 88, Cotter 23
CALEDONIA — Payton Weifenbach scored a team-high seven points, while Cale Beckman added six for the 16th-seeded Ramblers (1-18).
BOYS HOCKEY
Section 1A opening round
Waseca 4, Winona 1
WASECA — The ninth-seeded Winhawks (6-12-1) saw their season end at the hand of the eighth-seeded Blue Jays.
Teis Larsen took a feed from brother Hans Larsen to give the Winhawks a 1-0 lead late in the first period. Waseca answered quickly at the start of the second before scoring the go-ahead goal 10 minutes later. They would add two more in the third period.
Senior goaltender Alex Benson added 23 more saves to the program’s career saves record to cap off his career.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Section 1A opening round
Red Wing 4, Winona 0
RED WING — The fifth-seeded Winhawks (0-18) were outshot 33-17. Eighth-grader Aliya Gricius made 29 saves to finish with an eye-popping 872 in 18 games for an average of 48 stops per game.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MSHSL Section 1AAA opening round
Austin 61, Winona 23
AUSTIN — The sixth-seeded Winhawks (3-14) saw their season come to an end against the third-seeded Packers, who seized control with a 19-4 run to end the first half.