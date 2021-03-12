March 12 High school sports roundup: Cotter girls knock off Lake City behind Morgan's career-high

LAKE CITY — Just 24 hours after they hung with one of the top teams in Class 2A, the Cotter girls basketball team this time finished off a highly-regarded foe by knocking off seventh-ranked Lake City 67-59 Friday night at Lake City High School.

Just a day after becoming just the 10th player in program history to reach the 1,000 career points plateau, junior Megan Morgan scored a game-high 28 points for the Ramblers (13-4) — who are ranked 17th by Minnesota Basketball News. She made six 3-pointers and was a perfect 8-for-8 at the free throw line.

Fellow junior Olivia Gardner added 14 points, while senior Ellie Macal finished with 10.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Big 9

Winona 78, Albert Lea 49

ALBERT LEA — Junior Jasper Hedin scored an eye-popping 40 points to go along with eight rebounds and three steals to help the Winhawks (10-7, 7-5) close out the regular season with their sixth win in their past seven games.

Marcus Winter chipped in eight points, Shane Scharmach had seven points and seven assists, while Max Maxwell also scored seven points with four rebounds and four steals.